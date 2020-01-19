The Amador Fly Fishers presents an introductory class on fly fishing on April 18 and 19 in Jackson. Anyone interested in learning more about this way of catching fish is welcome.
The classes are taught from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Amador Senior Center, 229 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
Experienced instructors teach students what fly fishing is all about, and they discuss bugs, their life cycles and their importance in fly fishing. Students learn about all the equipment used in fly fishing and how to use each item. They also discover where to find fish and why they are there, where to go fly fishing, and about special regulations in the sport. Casting techniques and demonstrations are conducted and the students get to practice what’s presented. There are two outings planned for the weekend after the class so that participants can practice what they learned out in the wild, too.
The class is open to ages 18 and over, but students from ages 12 to 17 may participate if an adult takes the class with him or her. The cost is $45 per person. Advance reservations are available at amadorflyfishers.org – where a flyer and a registration form are available – or call 418-3098.
The class size is limited to 25 people, so reserve now. Students should plan to bring snacks, drinks and lunch for each day of fly fishing fun.