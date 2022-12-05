Santa Claus and many of his festive friends appeared for the 40th annual Valley Springs Christmas parade, craft fair, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The rain-or-shine parade took place on Daphne Street, beginning at 10 a.m., with some modifications due to the weather. Family photos with Santa took place inside the veterans hall following the parade, and the tree lighting also moved indoors.
Hundreds of local and out-of-town visitors lined the wet streets Saturday morning as the parade of festively decorated cars, horses, and popular holiday characters like Santa and the Grinch made its way from down Daphne Street, ending at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot.
It rained off and on during the event, but that didn’t stop most from sharing the “holiday spirit,” with a variety of creative parade entries and brightly-colored costumes. Following the parade, the crowd made its way inside the hall to browse an array of gifts offered by craft vendors and local businesses.
A handful of vendors with pop-up tents were also lined up in the parking lot to offer their wares, and kids and adults alike lined up in front of the Valley Springs-based Cowabunga Ice Cream Truck, where they were served chilled treats by what looked like one of Santa’s elves wearing a bubblegum pink hat.
Also outside, the Museum of West Calaveras History—a tiny mobile version of the historic Wallace post office building—sat on a trailer, inviting visitors inside to see the museum’s historic Black Bart memorabilia. A Toys for Tots truck was also set up in the parking lot to accept toy donations.
Vendors at the craft fair offered an array of giftable goods, including candles, holiday-themed crafts, clothing for humans and their furry friends, beverage tumblers, paintings, and more. The Tri-dam 4-H provided hot Starbucks coffee and home-baked treats, available with a donation.
At 12:45 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony took place on stage in the veterans hall, followed by an announcement of parade winners. Winners were given trophies, and participation badges were handed out to youth who participated in the parade.
Commercial Float - Foothill Little League
Kid’s Float - Calaveras Softball
Walking, Commercial - Power Up Fitness
Walking, Kids - tie between Calaveras High Cheerleaders and Mindy’s Top Hat School of Dance
Animals - Town & Country Pet Resort
Fire and Farm - Jewell’s Painting
Band - Calaveras High Marching Band
Auto - Cowabunga Ice Cream Truck
Overall Winner - Power Up Fitness