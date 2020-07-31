Millworkz, a custom and sustainable wood mill specializing in rustic storing and furniture, has launched a $500 stimulus package to assist single-parent families in need of extra support.
The lumber mill, based in Arnold, regularly donates to local schools and organizations such as Bret Harte High School, the Lions Club, Columbia State Park and Mountain Oaks School. Ten percent of revenue from firewood sales goes to support the Humane Society and Habitat for Humanity as well.
Jesse Wallace, CEO of Millworkz, has been trying to think of ways to boost positivity in Calaveras County.
“We post funny videos on our social media accounts to try to make people laugh,” Wallace said.
But the mill wanted to help the community in a bigger way and decided to help local single-parent families.
The response has been good, Wallace said. Multiple donations have been received in a single day.
There is no set deadline for donations and all donations will be tax deductible.
Other small businesses are challenged to add to the pot, Wallace said.
As of Monday the mill has received $3,000 in donations for the stimulus initiative.
“We’re still taking suggestions for the recipients of the stimulus, but are considering splitting the amount to different families in need,” Wallace said.
After the families receive their stimulus packages from Millworkz, they will be provided with a list of donors so they can send “Thank you” cards to or reach out to them afterwards.
Millworkz plans on posting a follow up on the selected families who receive the stimulus package on their social media accounts.
For further information, or to make a donation, contact Millworkz through their Facebook (Millworkz) or Instagram (millworkz_) accounts. Cash or checks will be accepted in person at their office in Arnold as well.