Throughout the month of February, which is nationally recognized as Black History Month, the Amador Arts Council has hosted an exhibition of local art in its gallery space at the Amador Senior Center in Jackson, as well as an online presentation that provides historical information and background information for the show.
Amador Arts Council, also known as Amador Arts, is a 501(c)3 with “the mission to encourage, support, and promote the arts in our schools and community.” Amador Arts is funded and supported in part by the California Arts Council.
The organization says its work “is rooted in the principles of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access specific to our unique, rural region.” One of the ways they do this is by hosting year-round art exhibits with various themes of cultural importance such as suicide awareness and celebrating the contributions of indigenous, queer, and Black people in the area.
Called ROOTS, this yearly “Black heritage show” features art submitted with the intent to “submit creative works that honor, showcase, and uplift Black lives throughout world history.”
Now in its third year, the exhibition was curated by artist and Amador County Poet Laureate Deja Douglas, who stated in a release, “As a Student Art Director, I collaborated with Amador Arts Council in 2019 to start this yearly arts education exhibit in order to connect community members and uplift the voices and lives of rural people of color, especially youth, who often feel invisible in Amador County.”
Douglas now attends Columbia College in Sonora where she studies psychology and is new to curating, though she worked closely with Amador Arts director Meghan O’Keefe to establish the exhibit in 2019. There are six young artists who have contributed to the exhibit. Douglas personally invited each of them to contribute, and only two of the artists have exhibited before. Douglas’ own painting, a striking watercolor self-portrait done in bold colors with the words “I see you” painted on the side.
Additionally, Amador Arts will display three works of art received from a nonprofit called Amplifier, which Douglas and O’Keefe learned about at a teaching conference in Oakland in 2019. Amplifier is a “design lab that builds art and media experiments to amplify the most important movements of our times,” creating online campaigns that use art to address social justice and other political and cultural issues.
Douglas recalls that when the show first began, she was a high schooler with complicated emotions around her racial identity. Douglas, who grew up in Amador County and graduated from Argonaut High School in 2020, is of mixed heritage, with an African grandfather and a white grandmother. Because of her light skin, Deja recalled that she was conflicted about being given a platform to talk about Black heritage. “I felt that I didn't matter. …I shouldn't have that voice, because I’m too white.”
Douglas confided in her grandmother, who told her, “You may not look like your cousin or your grandpa, but it's still your history. You’re still a part of Black history.”
Douglas now embraces her identity and believes that “anyone can make artwork that uplifts Black voices, lives, and the history of Black lives.” That’s why this art show was open to anyone to contribute, regardless of race.
Previous years have seen local artists submit paintings, collages, and other works that displayed a range of approaches to the subject, from representing famous Black musicians or civil rights heroes to self-portraits such as Douglas’s.
This year at the closing reception on Feb. 25, guest artists and presenters will pay homage to Black contributions. Dr. James Armstead, a retired US Navy professor, will present a reenactment depicting the historical figure of William Alexander Leidesdorff, one of the country’s first bi racial-Black citizens. Also at the reception, Amador County’s Poetry Out Loud finalist for 2022, Argonaut Freshman EmJ Martinez, will recite poetry, and Matt The DJ will provide music. According to a press release, “local community organizer, Darreon Brooks and Argonaut alum, visual artist Sarah Stepney, will offer comments on rural life, art, and community” at the reception. The closing reception for the ROOTS exhibition will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., inside the Amador Senior Center at 229 New York Ranch Road in Jackson, CA. For more information on the 3rd Annual ROOTS Arts Education Exhibit, visit amadorarts.org.
