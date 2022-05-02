Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown San Andreas on Saturday for the San Andreas Rotary Club’s 3rd annual Ragin’ Cajun Fest. Their signature event brought Cajun flair to Main Street with a Louisiana-style crawfish boil, steaming hot jambalaya, Cajun smoked sausages, local vendors, and swingin’ live music at three different stages.
According to event organizers, approximately $25,000 was raised, which will “go back into the community,” after the cost of expenses for the event. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, as well as the Calaveras High School football and cheerleading teams.
When asked how this year compares with the last event–pre-Covid in 2019–organizers said it was a little busier, but they had planned for that. They estimate that 2,100 tickets were sold this year, with the majority of them being sold at the gate.
Jim and Mary Anne Melson, of Valley Springs, said that the last time seemed like a success with thousands of people, even though it had rained. The couple was one of the dozens of vendors at the street fair this year, selling their award-winning olive oil and balsamic vinegar from a pop-up tent on Main Street.
Co-chair and organizer Dave Schmedes told the Enterprise that in 2019, they had a much larger turnout than expected, which is why they ran out of food.
“We were more prepared this time. Last time we had three food booths, and this time we had nine. We had three music stages,” said Schmedes, who started the Rotary Club in San Andreas with Sherri Reusche in 2017. Before that, he was a member in Arnold and has a total of thirty-one years in the Rotary.
This go-round, the festival organizers had 1,500 pounds of live crawfish flown in–though a mix-up nearly had them flown to Reno instead, where the event’s supplier Sacks Crawfish is located.
Another issue came when the organizers went to pick up their reserved refrigerator truck the day before the event and found out there wasn’t one available. Some last-minute scrambling to find an alternative seemed promising until the replacement truck broke down. Luckily, the festival worked out an arrangement to use the walk-in coolers at the restaurants on Main Street.
Schmedes gives “kudos” to the volunteers who helped make the event a success, like the Calaveras High football team, who lent 60 players and over 20 cheerleaders to man the food stations, empty trash, and other help.
“They are amazing,” said Schmedes.
Vendors at the festival were selling a variety of crafts, such as macrame hanging plant holders, horseshoe art, jewelry, bath and body products, while local retail outlets sold goods like cigars and firearm accessories. Local food vendors included Hawg Dawg’s, Artisan Butcher Smokehouse with their award-winning sausages (which can also be found in Mar Val stores), while San Andreas fixture Black Bart Inn offered beers and wines, with a Cajun-themed dinner menu. The Metropolitan theater housed one of the three live music stages, and also offered beverages at the bar and slider sandwiches for those looking for a more mild meal. Beignets, traditional french style donuts covered in powdered sugar, were also available, made by Dave Haggard, owner of Sacks Crawfish, with help from young volunteers.
Music at the Metropolitan included the Rusty Rockers, a five-piece band who performed 60s hits like Blue Suede Shoes while couples twirled and swung their partners across the black-and-white checkered floor.
At a stage set up at the top of Main Street, The Funky Gators entertained with authentic Zydeco tunes, complete with washboard and accordion. Beau Rumpus, described on their Facebook profile as a fusion of “Swamp funk and Latin blues” also played on this stage, while shoppers perused the vendor tents and sampled locally made cheeses.
At the southeast corner of the festival, another stage was set up in the grassy area opposite the Neilsen Park, Primitivo Latin rhythm band and Jeramy Norrris and the Blues Cartel entertained guests while they hunkered down at tables on the lawn and along the creek, plates piled high with bright red crawfish and cold cans of beer in hand.
According to co-chair Reusche, the Rotary was able to use the park since they had “adopted” it, painting benches, trimming trees, and removing an overgrowth of juniper bushes in the park.
Reusche told the Enterprise that the event was “amazing,” and said, “We were able to expand this year. … This expansion allowed us to really increase the size of the festival. So next year will be bigger and better.”