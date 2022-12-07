On Nov. 26 hundreds from Wilseyville and surrounding areas gathered in Camp Lodestar Meadow to honor community figure Bob Noble, who passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 75. 

19 Bob Noble (1).jpeg

Bob Noble served in the United States Air Force from 1965 through 1969.

The Enterprise met with Bob’s wife, Debby, at the Cozy Cabin Cafe in West Point on Dec. 5. She said that Bob came from humble beginnings, born on Feb. 19, 1947, and growing up with no running water. His family eventually moved to a piece of property where the Noble family currently resides called “Noble Mountain.”

19 Bob Noble (2).png
19 Bob Noble (3).png

Bob pops a wheelie on his freshly restored bike.

 
19 Bob Noble (4).jpeg

Bob and the Noble family after he was presented with his 1973 CZ motorcycle. 

 
0
0
0
4
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.