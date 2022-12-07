On Nov. 26 hundreds from Wilseyville and surrounding areas gathered in Camp Lodestar Meadow to honor community figure Bob Noble, who passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 75.
The Enterprise met with Bob’s wife, Debby, at the Cozy Cabin Cafe in West Point on Dec. 5. She said that Bob came from humble beginnings, born on Feb. 19, 1947, and growing up with no running water. His family eventually moved to a piece of property where the Noble family currently resides called “Noble Mountain.”
After graduating from Calaveras High School in 1965, Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1965 through 1969 during the Vietnam War. It was during this time that he found his love for racing motorcycles.
He eventually married Debby, who he knew from growing up in a small town. They had four children: Luke, Danielle, Josh, and Gabrielle, and nine grandchildren. Debby described her and Bob as a team, having operated the Bob Noble & Sons concrete company among other working endeavors.
When asked why she thought Bob had such an impact on those around him, Debby said, “I'm not sure why. He was just a good guy. Honest, straightforward, really loved his grandchildren, and very competitive. The other night, he was playing tic tac toe with our 7-year-old grandkids. He said, ‘I put an X in the corner because I want to teach you to win.’ No matter what, he gave it his all.”
Debby shared many stories of Bob working with the community, including 20 years of snow plowing with Caltrans and, most recently, working with Cal Fire as an independent contractor to combat the Electra Fire.
“Our last adventure, we had just trapped a raccoon that had gotten a duck. And they just put in the new Forest Creek Bridge, and I'd wanted to see it. So we took the raccoon in the trap, relocated him to Forest Creek, and got to see the bridge and everything. Just fun and simple stuff,” said Debby.
She continued, “Our last little project at home, we put up some monkey bar rings for our grandkids. I mean, a big set of them—they were 6 feet off the ground. So I dug the holes and everything, and he held it up with a forklift. Most of our life was work and raising the kids.”
Bob was also an avid musician who played a variety of instruments including the guitar, saxophone, and banjo. He also recently served as grand marshal of Lumberjack Days in West Point.
Bob was a major part of NorCal Motorcycle Club, as he did the excavating and upkeep for their race courses among many other things. Debby said that to show appreciation, the club took Bob’s 1973 CZ motorcycle, made in Czechoslovakia, and restored it to working condition after it had sat for 20 or 30 years. The bike was presented to him on Nov. 19 at the Wilseyville Hare Scrambles Race. Debby said Bob had tears of joy before getting on the bike and immediately popping a wheelie as he raced it around the course.
It was that night while Bob was tending a bonfire at the race that he went inside his truck to take a nap and passed away in his sleep.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page, NorCal Motorcycle Club said, “Bob was a very special person not just to our club, and the historic Wilseyville Hare Scramble race, but to the entire Wilseyville community. Bob’s family has been involved with motorcycle racing since the first Wilseyville race and Bob has been instrumental in making sure this legendary race continues throughout the years.”
The oldest Noble son came up with the idea of “Bring a chair, bring a story” for Bob’s services. Debby estimates several hundred people attended the service, showing the impact Bob had on the local community.
The Noble family has asked that any contributions in Bob’s name be made out to ARC of Amador at 75 Academy Drive, Sutter Creek, Ca. 95685.
