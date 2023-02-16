Calaveras County native Nathan Berner has completed the American Society of Consulting Arborists (ASCA) program to become a Registered Consulting Arborist (RCA). Berner describes RCA status, which he earned in December of last year, as an “advanced arborist credential” and is proud to be the first RCA in the county, joining the ranks of about 350 RCAs from around the world.
"I'm the first in Calaveras or surrounding counties, which is exciting for me. I'm obviously passionate about trees, and I strive to improve the quality of tree work and management of forests and woodlands in Calaveras County, and I'm hopeful that by obtaining higher arborist credentials like the RCA I can help bring awareness to my community that such standards exist and encourage other tree care professionals to do the same,” said Berner.
A press release from ASCA states, “RCAs demonstrate their commitment to providing clients with the highest quality consulting services. In addition to professional experience and passing ASCA’s Consulting Academy, RCAs must meet a substantial continuing education requirement and submit and pass multiple written reports.”
Berner achieved RCA status in 2022 but has been a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture since 2009. He has owned and operated a tree care company, Calaveras Tree Care, for about 15 years. Gradually, Berner has shifted his focus to consulting work. Berner is not currently performing tree care or removal services but instead acts as a private consulting arborist, providing expert assessment of the health and safety of trees.
The ASCA defines a consulting arborist as “the authoritative experts on trees” whose work ensures “the safety, health, and preservation of trees.”
Berner’s work as a consultant includes the diagnosis and treatment of tree pests and diseases, property inspections for homeowners or for real estate transactions, tree risk assessment, construction impact mitigation—providing tree protection plans so that trees aren't damaged during building construction—and providing forest thinning recommendations.
Assessing trees for damage caused by drought and bark beetle infestation is a large part of the work of arborists in California, as the state has seen a loss of over 100 million trees due to severe drought in recent years.
Drought conditions, exacerbated by warmer temperatures, are working hand-in-hand with the beetles, as stressed trees can’t defend themselves against invasive pests. Berner named drought as the “most significant forest health concern,” increasing the risk for both fire and bark beetle infestations.
Recent rainfall has helped to quell drought conditions somewhat, but, according to National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) data, over half of Calaveras County is still in moderate drought despite having the wettest year on record over the past 129 years.
“The start of the 2023 water year has been really encouraging,” said Berner. While an optimist, Berner says he doesn’t think drought conditions will go away. “Our forests are gonna need to adapt—they are adapting—but that transition is pretty brutal and it means losing a lot of trees."
Calaveras County is one of 10 high-priority California counties identified by the United States Forest Service in 2017 via an aerial study of forested land. According to that study, Calaveras County lost a cumulative total of more than 3.2 million trees between 2010 and 2017. Tree mortality in Calaveras County progressed from 8,000 trees in 2010 to over 1 million in 2017. Thousands of these trees were likely affected by the Butte Fire, which burned over 70,000 acres in Calaveras County in 2015, but were also already stressed by drought and beetle infestation.
Calaveras County has been conducting its own surveys as part of the Tree Mortality Program (which removes trees affected by drought and bark beetle infestations at no cost to the property owner) and has identified six priority areas for 2023.
Project areas for 2023 include national forest parcels throughout the county (Project 41), a section of forest surrounding Highway 4 from Big Trees up to the Alpine County line (Project 42), privately-owned land within the Butte Fire scar that has been affected by drought or insect-caused mortality (Project 43), Big Trees Village (Project 44), the Blue Lake Springs area in Arnold (Project 45), and an area between Hathaway Pines and Angels Camp and north to the Butte Fire scar (Project 46). Maps for the first three projects are located on the county’s website, and the remaining three have yet to be mapped as the county awaits the return of right-of-entry forms that were sent to property owners with “hazard” trees on their property. Without permission to access and assess these hazardous trees, however, the county is unable to assist in removal.
A Feb. 2 press release from the county stated, “Unfortunately, the return of right of entry forms from property owners has not been sufficient for the County to implement projects. Unless additional forms are received by February 2023 the County may be forced to abandon the projects.”
The county also notes that the program only covers those trees that were affected by “prolonged drought, insect attack or pathogens” and not those that were killed or damaged as a result of fire. Additionally, the county specifies that the program “only covers the removal of dead or clearly dying trees that could hit a County road if they fall. It does not cover removal of trees that are hazardous to PG&E power lines or trees that are in the interior of parcels and cannot reach a road.”
In those cases, landowners are on the hook for the removal of damaged trees and are advised by the county to contract with a licensed professional, rather than removing the tree themselves due to safety hazards. Those concerned with or unsure about the health and safety of their trees can contact a certified arborist such as Berner to have their trees inspected.
There are also prevention steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of pests, and ways to become educated about risks to tree health such as pests and how to identify a sick tree. Knowing what kind of beetles are affecting your trees is helpful, as there are many different species of bark beetles including the native mountain pine beetle, western pine beetle, Jeffrey pine beetle, red turpentine beetle, Douglas-fir beetle, fir engraver beetle, and many non-native species that prey on many conifer and oak trees in California. Each species has different tree preferences and may respond differently to treatment methods.
Berner recommends regular monitoring of trees for things like flaking bark, needle and branch die back, pitch tubes (lumps of sap-like substance found on the bark of a tree where it has been injured by pests), sawdust or frass (plant debris mixed with insect fecal matter) or excessive resin production.
Appropriate maintenance is also important, and that includes pruning trees during the colder months when pests aren’t active and not causing harm to trees with “hard climbing” techniques like climbing spurs which cause unnecessary damage and are best reserved for already dead trees.
Pests can be deterred by using systemic and topical insecticides or pheromone treatments, and potential tree damage from drought can be mitigated by supplemental watering and mulching.
A key to preventing the spread of insects includes the prompt removal of infected trees and not moving infected wood to other areas where non-native pest species can be introduced. Property owners with beetle-infested trees should either have the wood removed or stored appropriately for firewood. It can also be chipped and mulched, which will destroy the insects.
Berner also recommends protecting a tree’s roots and soil from damage when developing new construction.
“Too often high value trees are damaged during the construction process, most directly via root cutting and indirectly via grade changes and soil compaction. Such impacts can quickly turn an asset into a liability," said Berner. “Following current best management practices will help ensure that trees that are retained on a construction project are developed around responsibly and are much more likely to be viable in the long term.”
Calaveras County property owners with questions about the tree mortality program can contact Dr. Richard Harris, the county’s Tree Mortality Program manager and an environmental specialist at Sacramento-based TSS Consultants. Harris can be reached at (707) 685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com. Additional information is available online at treemortality.calaverasgov.us.
Nathan Berner can be reached by phone at (209) 404-4341 and by email at calaverastreecare@gmail.com.