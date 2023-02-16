Calaveras County native Nathan Berner has completed the American Society of Consulting Arborists (ASCA) program to become a Registered Consulting Arborist (RCA). Berner describes RCA status, which he earned in December of last year, as an “advanced arborist credential” and is proud to be the first RCA in the county, joining the ranks of about 350 RCAs from around the world.

"I'm the first in Calaveras or surrounding counties, which is exciting for me. I'm obviously passionate about trees, and I strive to improve the quality of tree work and management of forests and woodlands in Calaveras County, and I'm hopeful that by obtaining higher arborist credentials like the RCA I can help bring awareness to my community that such standards exist and encourage other tree care professionals to do the same,” said Berner.

