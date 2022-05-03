The Angels Camp Museum held its first-ever frog jump exhibition on Saturday, during which a historical timeline exhibit was revealed to the public.
Launched just in time for the Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee May 19-22, the interactive exhibit was created through a collaboration between the museum and the Calaveras County Fairgrounds and was supported by a grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation.
The timeline spans an outer wall of the museum (which also houses the county visitors center) and “traces the path from Mark Twain’s legendary tale about ‘The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County’ to the first Frog Jump on Main Street in 1928, through decades of fun to present day excitement. Origins of the county fair are featured along with the opening of Frogtown in 1937, which combined the two events on the third weekend of May.”
Of course, real frogs were supplied by the fairgrounds’ Frogmobile, and kids were able to practice their jumping skills in preparation for the big competition. Last year’s winner, 8-year-old Bria Heintz of the Calaveras Frog Jockeys, served as an ambassador for the event, along with her family, who have deep roots in the frog jumping community. Heintz said she is ready to win again this year and has already picked a new champion hopeful frog, Skinny Legs.
Heintz’s teammate John Kitchell, the self-described “most well-known jumper that never did anything,” was also present. He was proud to find the Calaveras Frog Jockeys reflected in the exhibit.
“I was happy to see that the museum…kind of took this and ran with it,” Kitchell said. “You can go up and down every town in the Mother Lode…this is something nobody else has. This is one of a kind.”