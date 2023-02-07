At a Feb. 6 Bret Harte Union High School District (BHUHSD) board meeting, the board recognized former 37-year board member and president Joan Lark, who lost her spot on the board this past November to newcomer Nicolas Valente. 

At the meeting, Superintendent Scott Nanik handed Lark a crystal trophy and framed copy of the board’s adopted resolution in recognition of her, before revealing plans for a permanent purple and gold bench to be placed on campus in her honor. 

