At a Feb. 6 Bret Harte Union High School District (BHUHSD) board meeting, the board recognized former 37-year board member and president Joan Lark, who lost her spot on the board this past November to newcomer Nicolas Valente.
At the meeting, Superintendent Scott Nanik handed Lark a crystal trophy and framed copy of the board’s adopted resolution in recognition of her, before revealing plans for a permanent purple and gold bench to be placed on campus in her honor.
Nanik read the resolution aloud, saying, "Joan Lark was instrumental in the building of the Dr. Elliot Smart Theatre and Tony Tyrell Sports Complex, the science and math building, and the Michael Chimente Multipurpose Room,” and “Lark has contributed numerous hours serving on the curriculum, discipline, school site, council negotiating committees, career-technical education, and county Special Ed committees–[aside, to Lark] You were busy; Joan Lark led the board in passing an $18 million bond in development and maintaining facilities; where Joan Lark was unselfish and (timelessly) giving of herself to benefit the students and staff of the Bret Harte Union High School District; and whereas, Joan Lark has provided an (invaluable) link between the community and school district; whereas Joan Lark continues to advocate to best serve the students and the community each and every day.”
Former BHUHSD Superintendent Michael Chimente spoke to his 16 years working alongside Lark, saying, “I truly appreciated the support that you gave us and sometimes, people think longevity is a bad word, but with longevity comes wisdom. And you always knew what to keep first, and that was the kids, the staff… . I just want to thank you for not only serving the students, the community, the staff, but it's been an honor and I truly appreciate everything that you've done and wish you the best.”
A former board member praised Lark for “keeping us in line, keeping it professional and doing the job we were elected to do,” and also pointed out that thousands of students over the years have benefited from her leadership.
Current board members took turns thanking Lark for her decades of service to the board as well. Board President Gail Bunge spoke to Lark while fighting back tears, saying, “You are so generous with your time and with your help… .You are a strong woman, and I respect that; and you’re moral and you’re ethical, and you know how things should be run, and you follow that."
Bunge jokingly admitted she’ll miss Lark’s grammar editing skills, saying Lark “has the best memory,” before adding, “You have qualities that all of us can learn from not just as board members but as citizens and humans, and I am a better board member for having served with you and I just want to thank you.”
Another longtime board member, Rodger Orman, told Lark, “Joan, you and I have served on this board together for 27 years…and I really want to thank you for your wisdom that you gave me and your leadership, thank you very much.”
Newcomer Valente said, “I should be, I guess humbled is a good word, to be able to step into the place of Joan,” and told Lark, “Please keep your phone on-–I’m probably gonna have to give you a call because, as you can see, I’m probably a little green around the gills here on the situation.”
Referring to Lark, Valente said, “The knowledge and the expertise sitting right there shouldn’t go away just because you’re not up here, and I’m just feel lucky to be able to serve but also to be able to go back to you and get some insight, so I just wanna say thanks.”
Bret Harte’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter also presented Lark with a plaque thanking her for her contributions.
FFA student reporter Afton Phillips thanked Lark on behalf of the agriculture department, saying, “Over the last 34 years you have provided funding and support to thousands of FFA members. Agriculture departments are only as successful as those who believe in them, and Mrs. Lark, you have believed in the Bret Harte FFA, always.”
Lark said she was surprised by the celebration in her honor, though she “knew they planned something.” While Lark is no longer serving on the board, she plans to continue to attend meetings in addition to working her part-time job at the Ebbetts Pass Fire District. Lark also hopes to spend time traveling with her husband, Ed, who retired from his role at Calaveras County Public Access Television in 2021.