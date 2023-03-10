The Metropolitan (The Met) theatre hosted its first inaugural Wally Awards ceremony on March 4 in San Andreas, a red carpet-style awards ceremony designed to celebrate the theater’s 50-some volunteer cast, crew and staff.
The Wally Awards were created by The Met’s director and founder, Cyndie Klorer, who opened the theater in 2019 with her husband Ben Klorer after years of hosting murder mystery shows in their home. All of the theater’s productions are produced by the Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe, which is made up of volunteer actors and crew members.
The “Wally” in Wally Awards is a play on the name of the acting troupe, which itself is named after a concept in theatre, television, and film in which an invisible “wall” or barrier is present between the audience and performers.
Klorer says she was “just looking for my way to show my appreciation for all of my volunteers,” and wanted it to be a surprise, too. Klorer wanted the awards to be based on merit and “how the public viewed (the actor’s) performance,” rather than “a popularity contest.” Instead of opening it to the public, Klorer decided to have a committee of around 30 of the theatre’s regular patrons submit their votes in each of about a dozen categories.
From these votes, winners were chosen and kept a surprise until they were announced. The following awards were given:
Best child actor in a grown-up play: Emmaline Turnbeaugh, “A Christmas Story”
Best featured (male) actor: Keifer Minehart, “A Christmas Story”
Best featured female actor: Emma Hampton, “A Christmas Story”
Best supporting (male) actor: Chance Tillery, “Sylvia”
Best supporting female actor: Missie Maury, “Boeing Boeing”
Best (male) actor in a lead: Denny Bowen, “Sylvia”
Best female actor in lead: Zie Harman, “Sylvia”
Best play, adult-staged production: “Sylvia” directed by Cyndie Klorer and Missie Maury
Best children’s production: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” directed by Kathy Mazzaferro
Best mystery/special performance: TIE: “Dinner For One” and “That White Dress”
Additional recognition was given to creative team members, technical crew members, food service volunteers, and Missie Maury, who was appointed production manager, and Teresa Yeakey, who was appointed house manager during the ceremony.
Throughout the ceremony, slideshows projected onto a large screen onstage showed photos and videos of cast and crew members, as well as posters from all of the theatre’s productions — including the ones that never happened due to Covid shutdowns. Each of these doomed productions appeared on screen with a red “no” symbol over them.
Performers and volunteers took the stage with comedy routines and skits, announcing awards, and delivering acceptance speeches. Off stage, musical performances were provided by singing thespian group AmaZE, Nick and Trista Behm, Jared Bisbikis, and pianist Gabriel McCoy.
In a tearful address at the close of the ceremony, Klorer herself was given an award and thanked by troupe members for creating a space for them “to come together and create such beautiful, wonderful things.”
“This was supposed to be my night to give back to you because you guys give to me every single day, every single performance, and you have made this happen and it’s been a labor of love and I appreciate you guys and I adore you so much,” said an emotional Klorer.
Klorer has decades of theatre involvement behind her, in addition to a career as a librarian and media specialist in Calaveras schools. For four years before opening The Met, Klorer worked at Calaveras High School. While not a teacher, Klorer worked in the drama department doing technical work and managed the then-new Calaveras Performing Arts Center. Klorer also started an after school theater program called the GNAT PAC (Geeks, Nerds, Artists and Thespians of the Performing Arts Center) and created an awards ceremony for the senior students, which was part of the inspiration for the Wallys, said Klorer.
Owning her own theater became a dream come true in 2019, but Covid shut it down a year later. Since the theater reopened in fall of 2021, Fourth Wall volunteers have put on dozens of productions, starred in an independent film about aliens, and been recognized at the Calaveras Arts and Music Awards.
“I don’t know what I did to deserve them,” Klorer said of the volunteers, whom she called “such a gracious, supportive bunch.”