It’s the biggest Celtic event on the West Coast, and it’s coming this weekend to Calaveras County!
Following many years spent in Sonora, the 35th Annual Celtic Heritage Celebration will return home to Angels Camp, bringing the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, Isle of Mann, Galicia and Asturias.
Make way for the Imperial Knights who will be battling it out on horseback in the Tournament of Champions. And don’t forget to stop and smell the whiskey (a tasting challenge of premium selected Irish and Scotch) while you listen to a lineup of Celtic musicians you won’t find anywhere else.
The faire hosts live entertainment all day long, including belly dancers, puppeteers, jugglers and a living history village where you just might meet the queen.
Over 80 vendors will be selling Celtic wares and wears, crafted items, cultural foods and Renaissance clothing. A pub will offer imported and domestic beers and spirits.
The Celtic Heritage Celebration will commence on June 19, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and continue June 20, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online, though online is cheaper. Visit events.eventgroove.com for ticket purchases and additional information.