Crowds made their way down Pine and Main Street in West Point on Sept. 10 for the unveiling of the brand-new West Point Art Path, a public art project sponsored by the West Point-based non-profit, Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families (BMCYF). 

As many as 125 townspeople and visitors descended on downtown West Point to see the art and celebrate the opening, according to event organizers.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

