Glencoe 2

McDonalds around the world, come Feb. 13, will, albeit vicariously, once again return to Armadale Castle, their spiritual home on Scotland’s Isle of Skye. The grand old castle, long since vacated but still standing as an architectural icon, remains to this day the embodiment of Scottish culture.

So, while some might see it as a highly unlikely proxy, nevertheless, come the weekend of Feb. 3 through 5, a weathered old American Legion Hall nestled in the heart of California’s Mother Lode will become a Clan Donald haven.

Download PDF 27 Glencoe History 1.pdf
0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.