Murphys museum finds new home in Angels Camp

Editor’s note: Noah Berner is a member of the board of the Old Timers Museum.
Although the Old Timers Museum in Murphys had to close recently, the museum’s extensive collection has found a new home in Angels Camp.
Over the course of several months, Old Timers Museum board members and other volunteers spent many hours photographing, cataloguing and carefully packing the museum’s artifacts for transport to the Angels Camp Museum.
Many items are now on display in the carriage house, and additional artifacts not currently displayed are stored on shelves, with textiles, photographs and documents safely tucked away in acid-free boxes.
For over 70 years, the museum offered visitors a glimpse back in time through its collection of colorful artifacts and its historical walking tours.
In 1949, Coke and Ethelyn Wood established the Old Timers Museum in the Traver building on Main Street. The building was constructed in 1856 and is the oldest stone structure in town.
After staying in the Wood family for over six decades, the Traver building sold twice in the past few years. With rent having risen dramatically and fundraising hindered due to the pandemic, the board made the decision to close the museum in December of last year.
Old Timers Museum board member and historian Judith Marvin, of Murphys, played a leading role in cataloguing and moving the museum’s collection. She said the closure of the museum has left a hole in Murphys.
“It’s a shame,” she said. “But we tried our best.”
Marvin said that she couldn’t thank the Angels Camp Museum and Museum Director Martin Huberty enough for providing a home for the museum’s artifacts.
“We couldn’t have moved without the Angels Museum and a place to go,” she said. “I really want to thank Angels Camp for doing this, and for all of the work that Martin put in.”
Marvin said that the Old Timers Museum couldn’t have survived as long as it has without the help of dedicated volunteers. She said that she hopes that those who volunteered in Murphys will continue to donate their time at the Angels Camp Museum, which is much in need of volunteers and docents.
“We need to stay involved, and volunteer, and make this the best we can for both communities,” she said. “The museum is a resource for Murphys as well as Angels Camp.”
While most of the museum’s collection is now in Angels Camp, some items were returned to their original owners.
Murphys dentist Timothy J. O’Connor received the medical bag of his grandfather, who was the director of the Bret Harte Sanitarium in the 1930s. Four small school desks were returned to the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse, and an 1858 organ was returned to its old home at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Murphys.
Although the museum in Murphys has closed, the Old Timers Museum will remain intact as a nonprofit organization.
The board would like to continue conducting walking tours of Murphys, but this will be dependent on volunteers. In addition, the board would like to create small exhibits at various businesses around Murphys with rotating displays of items of historical interest.
A new website is also in the works to help preserve the history of Murphys well into the future.
Marvin is now curator of the combined collections of the Old Timers Museum and the Angels Camp Museum.
“I think by blending our exhibits, we can make things more interesting,” she said.
This past year has been difficult for museums across the country.
“They say 20-30% of the museums in the United States are going to close,” Marvin said. “And it’s mostly going to be the small history museums.”
Though the Angels Camp Museum had been closed since March of last year, it recently reopened, and visitors can once again enjoy its exhibits and take in the rich history of Angels Camp, Murphys and Calaveras County.
The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday.
During the Calaveras County Homecoming at Frogtown this week, one building will be dedicated to the museum’s artifacts, with exhibits on cattle ranching, mining, Chinese store keeper Sam Choy and Angels Camp weightlifter Rasmus Neilsen.