What do you do with leftovers? Well, there are always turkey sandwiches, or turkey enchiladas, or turkey soup. I’m guessing by now you have probably exhausted your list of recipes and maybe you’re done with the leftovers.
Leftover mashed potatoes are usually gone on Friday morning with potato cakes; think hash browns but made from mashed potatoes, or you can make bread with them. The bread can be used for those sandwiches that are going to use up most of the turkey. Turkey isn’t too hard to get rid of, just substitute it in any poultry recipe.
I’m not really sure what it is about pot pies that makes kids excited, there is no sugar. Whenever pot pies go on sale, my kids try to buy out the store. I didn’t mind when they were little. I got veggies and protein without a complaint, yes. But when it takes four or five to fill them up, forget it. Just make a giant one (which you can do with the recipe below) but I never do. This is a great cooking project for those little cooks that aren’t really old enough to use anything but a spoon, and just putting things together. This season is all about memories for me, and most of ours have been made in the kitchen. Let your little ones build some confidence, and get rid of leftover turkey at the same time. Yup, that sounds like a perfect recipe this week.
Mini Turkey Pot Pies
Makes 24 Mini Pies
3 cans crescent rolls or pie crust
1 can peas and carrots or 3 cups frozen
3 cups chopped turkey
1 22 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Roll out crescent dough and press seams together. Cut each set of dough into eight squares. Press a square of dough into a muffin tin coated with cooking spray, leaving corners exposed. Mix veggies, turkey and soup together. Fill dough cups with mixture. Pull corners together to form pie top. Bake about 15-20 minutes until brown on top.