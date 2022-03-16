Calaveras High School (CHS) had a successful run of its spring play, “Failure: A Love Story” last week with an emotional return to the Calaveras Performing Arts Center stage, after two years away due to Covid. Last year, CHS drama students (and some alumni) performed “Oklahoma” outdoors, rather than forgo another season.
This year’s cast and crew pulled together for four successful performances of the unusual drama, which follows one family through tragedy, love, death, and time. After the final curtain on Sunday’s performance, CHS drama teacher and play director Ann Mazzaferro tearfully addressed the cast and crew, praising them for their helpfulness and kindness to each other, and their hard work on the show. Mazzaferro told the students, “We don’t know how much time we have…and you guys made the most of it.”
The cast included Abbee Wernick, Jolee Aleshire, Jordan Barry, Nate DeYarmon, Michael Barci, Cora Heusel, Kyra Zeugin, Scarlett Guerero Snyder, Dharma Devine, Emma Darmsted, Celeste Yeaman, Tyler Squires, and Kirstianna Cox. Calista Randolph was stage manager for the show, with assistant stage management by Ariana Ramirez. Lighting design was done by guest artist Katie Duquette, whom Mazzaferro also praised for “building the lightscape” and “figuring out” the lighting board at the theater.
Mazzaferro told the Enterprise, “‘Failure: A Love Story’ was a challenging play to stage. … Technically, it’s pretty complex, and it requires every actor to be on their game.” The director said she chose this play because it “felt like the right story to bring to our community, and it grounded us in a sense of deep gratitude to be back in our home, doing the work that we love.”
The play, written by Phillip Dawkins and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.,
is described as “A magical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures.”
It tells the strange story of the Fail family who lives near the Chicago River and own a clock repair shop. There are four Fail children—three daughters named Nelly (Jordan Barry), Jenny June (Jolee Aleshire), and Gerty (Abbee Wernick), and an adopted son named John N. (Nate DeYarmon).
Each of the three Fail sisters dies tragically, all in the year 1928, while one unlucky young man named Mortimer Mortimer (Michael Barci) manages to fall in love with all three of them, yet marries none before their untimely demise.
Wrought with quirky and slightly morbid humor, the story follows the Fail siblings through profound disappointments and moments of joy, as each looks to the future with hopes and dreams that are never realized. Nelly, the youngest and first to die, is a bubbly character who wants nothing more than to be an actress and to marry her love, Mortimer Mortimer. Jenny June, the middle daughter, is a confident and exuberant young woman who aims to be the first female competitive lake swimmer to cross Lake Michigan. She also falls for Mortimer, after her younger sister tragically dies on what was to be their wedding day.
After Jenny June disappears in Lake Michigan within mere feet of her goal, older sister Gurty comforts Mortimer over the loss of his second fiancée. Gurty, however, pines for Mortimer in secret until she is on her deathbed, where she announces her love and Mortimer realizes that he loved the oldest Fail girl back.
Meanwhile, the “odd bird” John N. becomes a veterinarian and has better luck communicating with dogs, birds, and a pet ball python than humans.
Mortimer and John N. open up a veterinary hospital in honor of the departed sisters and work there together into old age.
With rotating backdrops of dozens of clocks, a Chicago river scene, and a cozy living room setting, the play kept the audience engaged through its dizzying timelines and complex emotional landscape.
The heart of the story lies in a line repeated in the play, first by a dying dog to its owner John. N., and then by John N. to the unlucky-in-love Mortimer: “Just because something ends doesn’t mean it wasn’t a great success.”
The same can be said of the play, which featured several CHS Seniors set to graduate this year. Director Mazzaferro handed out roses to each of the cast and crew members, saving the seniors for last, and tearfully hugging them before saying, “I love each of you for who you are and what you will become.”
Their work isn’t finished yet, though, as the drama department has one more play in the works for this spring. “Hello Dolly," an award-winning Broadway musical, will premiere in late April, running April 28 through May 1.