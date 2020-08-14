The Lunch at the Library program was announced to be a remarkable success, with more than 2,700 families helped.
It adds $300 to the family budget since kids are having to stay home, said Nancy Giddens, county librarian for the San Andreas Branch.
The lunch program was geared to help families feed children and teenagers under the age of 18.
“(The program) was a huge success,” Giddens said. “Families were extremely grateful.”
In San Andreas, 1,700 families were helped over the six-week period of the program.
In West Point, 40 lunches were given a day.
The Summer Reading Program had 130 enrollments in San Andreas and 36 enrollments in West Point.
The library will be working with Scholastic Books to see if more programs like the summer reading program can be accomplished, Giddens said.
In-person programs have been recently discussed as well.
The San Andreas and Murphys branches have the right type of space to have kids spread out, Giddens said. The hope is that story time for children can be held again.
The Summer Reading Program is winding down and the raffle drawing will be held on Aug. 24.
For more information about the library branches, or to see if any extra packets are available (for those not involved in the Summer Reading Program but interested in obtaining a copy), contact a local branch at library.calaverasgov.us.