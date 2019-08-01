The Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District is hosting a National Night Out with free ice cream on Aug. 6 at the Rail Road Flat Town Hall, 250 Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat from 6-8 p.m., according to a CCFRPD press release.
Part of a worldwide event, the annual community-building campaign promotes strong first responder-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.
National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Dietz & Watson, Associa, AT&T, A&W Root Beer, Renewal by Andersen and Academy Sports and Outdoors. From 6-8 p.m., community members throughout the Central Calaveras Fire District and across the country are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors and local first responders.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” said National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin, as quoted in the press release. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of first responder-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When first responders and the community work together, some amazing things can happen.”
Residents of Mountain Ranch, Sheep Ranch, Rail Road Flat and Glencoe are welcome to attend, enjoy some free ice cream, and visit with local first responders. Firefighting equipment will be on display along with other first-responder vehicles.
For additional information or questions, contact Terry Stone at 754-4330 or tstone95245@gmail.com.