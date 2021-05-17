Shawn (1).jpg

Junior Livestock Committee President Shawn Westberg announces the winners of the Round Robin Showmanship Competition at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday. 

The second-ever virtual junior livestock auction at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds brought in slightly less than last year, grossing just under $400,000 in revenue for the community’s youth exhibitors.

The auction format was developed by the Calaveras County Junior Livestock Committee (JLC) in 2020, with buyers placing bids on photos of exhibitors and their animals on SC Online Sales. Several other counties looked to Calaveras County for guidance last year and adopted a similar format.

This year, exhibitors returned to the fairgrounds arenas to show their animals and compete in-person before the auction, an experience of which they were deprived last May.

JLC President Shawn Westberg and his team made a focused effort to create a fun environment for exhibitors returning to the ring, blasting tunes and hyping up the crowd in acknowledgement of each young participant and their animal.

“It kind of felt like a family reunion. I enjoyed getting to be around everybody,” Westberg said. “It was really kind of eerie and weird last year with no children. They’re the ones who make the fair for me.”

According to Westberg, the JLC had to make the decision in March whether to hold a live auction, which was too risky at the time due to COVID-19 capacity rules.

“We all wanted to do it live pretty bad, (but) the committee decided to go the safe way,” he said.

Regardless, Calaveras County was one of just a few to follow through with a junior livestock event this May.

“A lot of the May fairs just canceled, decided it wasn’t worth it,” Westberg said. “I’m really proud of our committee because they were willing to do whatever it took to have the sale and the show.”

While the 2021 auction brought in about $35,000 less than last year’s virtual auction (not including boosts), Westberg sees it as a success given the economic struggles the past 12 months.

This year, there was no support from the local casinos, which are typically major buyers at the annual auction.

Still, with the addition of boosts made by buyers, which have yet to be calculated but usually average about $50,000 most years, young exhibitors could bring in significantly more money for their hard work.

2021 JUNIOR LIVESTOCK CHAMPIONS

Supreme Champion Single Fryer: Esme Cole, Bret Harte FFA

Reserve Supreme Champion Single Fryer: Mckenzie Epperly, Bret Harte FFA

Supreme Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Esme Cole, Bret Harte FFA

Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Olivia Shelton, Bret Harte FFA

Champion 4H Rabbit Meat Pen: Jonah Cardoza, Angelus Ranus 4H

Reserve Champion 4H Rabbit Meat Pen: Regan Roeder, Angelus Ranus 4H

Best of Show Breeding Rabbit: Ellie Faris, Angelus Ranus 4H

Supreme Champion Turkey: Tristan Vickerman, Independent

Reserve Supreme Champion Turkey: Langley Martinez, Copper Hills 4H

Supreme Champion Broiler: Abigail Molina, Bret Harte FFA

Broiler.JPG

Abigail Molina from Bret Harte FFA holds her Supreme Champion Broiler. 

Reserve Supreme Champion Broiler: Alyssa Skinner, Jenny Lind 4H

Reserve Champion FFA Broiler: Caroline Krpan, Bret Harte FFA

Reserve Champion 4H Broiler: Jessica Geisness, Independent

Supreme Champion Meat Pen: Abigail Molina: Bret Harte FFA

Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Pen: Isabella Becker, Copper Hills 4H

Reserve FFA Champion Meat Pen: Abigail Molina, Bret Harte FFA

Reserve 4H Champion Meat Pen: Maddie Neiman, Copper Hills 4H

Best of Show Breeding Poultry: Gabby Martinez, Copper Hills 4H

Supreme Champion Lamb: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Reserve Supreme Champion Lamb: Sommer Good, Bret Harte FFA

Champion 4H Lamb: Carlee Jasper, Independent

Reserve 4H Champion: Kayla Fields, Tri-Dam 4H

Champion County Bred Lamb: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Champion Breeding Ewe: Wessin Whitman Snipes, Tri-Dam 4H

Supreme Champion Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Lamb.JPG

Kaycee Brassfield from Calaveras FFA accepts a champion ribbon during the goat show. 

Reserve Supreme Champion Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

4H Champion Goat: Waylon Brassfield, Independent

Reserve 4H Champion Goat: Waylon Brassfield, Independent

Champion County Bred Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA

Best In Show Dairy Goat: Jonah Cardoza, Angelus Ranus 4H

Champion Nigieran Goat: Junior Geisness, Independent

Supreme Champion Swine: Madison Cameron, Calaveras FFA

Pig.JPG

Madison Cameron from Calaveras FFA accepts her Supreme Champion ribbon during the swine show. 

Reserve Supreme Champion Swine: Colton Jasper, Calaveras FFA

4H Champion Swine: Nathan Cameron, Jenny Lind 4H

4H Reserve Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H

Champion County Bred Swine: Alex Worth, Bret Harte FFA

Champion Bred by Exhibitor Swine: Alex Worth, Bret Harte FFA

Heavyweight Champion Swine: Nathan Cameron, Jenny Lind 4H

Heavyweight Res. Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H

Middleweight Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H

Middleweight Res. Champion Swine: Kylie Wehling, Jenny Lind 4H

Lightweight Champion Swine: Nicholas Truelock, Angelus Ranus 4H

Lightweight Res. Champion Swine: Steven Schimp, Independent

Supreme Champion Beef: Colton Jasper, Calaveras FFA

Beef.JPG

Colton Jasper from Calaveras FFA shows his Supreme Champion steer. 

Reserve Champion Supreme Beef: Angela Espejel, Bret Harte FFA

4H Champion Beef: Grace Anderson, Angelus Ranus 4H

4H Reserve Champion Beef: Nancy Sullivan, Copper Hills 4H

Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Brenden Mendosa, Calaveras FFA

Champion Replacement Heifer: Kaylee Kautz, Bret Harte FFA

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer: Nancy Sullivan, Copper Hills 4H

Overall High Point Winner Horse Show: Kaydee Brixey

Overall Gymkhana Winner: Kaydee Brixey

HERDSMAN WINNERS

Beef: Angelus Ranus 4H

Swine: Angelus Ranus 4H

Sheep: San Andreas 4H & West Point 4H

Meat Goat: San Andreas 4H

Mini Goat: San Andreas 4H

Rabbit: West Point 4H

Cavy: West Point 4H

Herdsman.jpg

A member of San Andreas 4-H accepts the Herdsman Award. 

Overall: San Andreas 4H

BEEF RATE OF GAIN CONTEST WINNER

Adeline Muschia

SMALL ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS

4H Poultry: Gabby Martinez

4H Market Poultry: Adrien Wood

FFA Market Poultry: Savanah Stinnett

4H Nigerian Dwarf: Annalise Hamari

FFA Nigerian Dwarf: Jessica Geisness

4H Rabbit: Sigga Sharp

FFA Rabbit: Robert Kimura

SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN

RR

Round Robin Showmanship competitors await show results on Saturday. 

4H/Grange Winner: Sigga Sharp

FFA/Grange Winner: Robert Kimura

LARGE ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS

4H Beef: Nancy Sullivan

FFA Beef: Delaney Sullivan

4H Swine: Steven Schimp

FFA Swine: Madison Cameron

4H Sheep: Carlee Jasper

FFA Sheep: Kaycee Brassfield

4H Meat Goat: Wessin Whitman Snipes

FFA Meat Goat: Cale Brassfield

4H Dairy Goat: Adeline Musachia

FFA Dairy Goat: Jessica Geisness

4H Horse: Hannah Castenada

FFA Horse: Savannah Stinnett

LARGE ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN

Round Robin.JPG

Hannah Castaneda, a 4-H member from Tuolumne County competing independently, shows a goat during the Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship Competition. 

4H/Grange Winner: Hannah Castaneda

FFA/Grange Winner: Delaney Sullivan

OUTSTANDING LIVESTOCK EXHIBITOR

Meat Goat.JPG

Outstanding Livestock Exhibitor Addisyn King from Tri-Dam 4-H sits with one of her goats. 

Primary: Addisyn King

Intermediate: Jack Brixey

Advanced: Madison Cameron

Advanced: Kaycee Brassfield

