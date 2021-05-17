The second-ever virtual junior livestock auction at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds brought in slightly less than last year, grossing just under $400,000 in revenue for the community’s youth exhibitors.
The auction format was developed by the Calaveras County Junior Livestock Committee (JLC) in 2020, with buyers placing bids on photos of exhibitors and their animals on SC Online Sales. Several other counties looked to Calaveras County for guidance last year and adopted a similar format.
This year, exhibitors returned to the fairgrounds arenas to show their animals and compete in-person before the auction, an experience of which they were deprived last May.
JLC President Shawn Westberg and his team made a focused effort to create a fun environment for exhibitors returning to the ring, blasting tunes and hyping up the crowd in acknowledgement of each young participant and their animal.
“It kind of felt like a family reunion. I enjoyed getting to be around everybody,” Westberg said. “It was really kind of eerie and weird last year with no children. They’re the ones who make the fair for me.”
According to Westberg, the JLC had to make the decision in March whether to hold a live auction, which was too risky at the time due to COVID-19 capacity rules.
“We all wanted to do it live pretty bad, (but) the committee decided to go the safe way,” he said.
Regardless, Calaveras County was one of just a few to follow through with a junior livestock event this May.
“A lot of the May fairs just canceled, decided it wasn’t worth it,” Westberg said. “I’m really proud of our committee because they were willing to do whatever it took to have the sale and the show.”
While the 2021 auction brought in about $35,000 less than last year’s virtual auction (not including boosts), Westberg sees it as a success given the economic struggles the past 12 months.
This year, there was no support from the local casinos, which are typically major buyers at the annual auction.
Still, with the addition of boosts made by buyers, which have yet to be calculated but usually average about $50,000 most years, young exhibitors could bring in significantly more money for their hard work.
2021 JUNIOR LIVESTOCK CHAMPIONS
Supreme Champion Single Fryer: Esme Cole, Bret Harte FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Single Fryer: Mckenzie Epperly, Bret Harte FFA
Supreme Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Esme Cole, Bret Harte FFA
Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Olivia Shelton, Bret Harte FFA
Champion 4H Rabbit Meat Pen: Jonah Cardoza, Angelus Ranus 4H
Reserve Champion 4H Rabbit Meat Pen: Regan Roeder, Angelus Ranus 4H
Best of Show Breeding Rabbit: Ellie Faris, Angelus Ranus 4H
Supreme Champion Turkey: Tristan Vickerman, Independent
Reserve Supreme Champion Turkey: Langley Martinez, Copper Hills 4H
Supreme Champion Broiler: Abigail Molina, Bret Harte FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Broiler: Alyssa Skinner, Jenny Lind 4H
Reserve Champion FFA Broiler: Caroline Krpan, Bret Harte FFA
Reserve Champion 4H Broiler: Jessica Geisness, Independent
Supreme Champion Meat Pen: Abigail Molina: Bret Harte FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Pen: Isabella Becker, Copper Hills 4H
Reserve FFA Champion Meat Pen: Abigail Molina, Bret Harte FFA
Reserve 4H Champion Meat Pen: Maddie Neiman, Copper Hills 4H
Best of Show Breeding Poultry: Gabby Martinez, Copper Hills 4H
Supreme Champion Lamb: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Lamb: Sommer Good, Bret Harte FFA
Champion 4H Lamb: Carlee Jasper, Independent
Reserve 4H Champion: Kayla Fields, Tri-Dam 4H
Champion County Bred Lamb: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Champion Breeding Ewe: Wessin Whitman Snipes, Tri-Dam 4H
Supreme Champion Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
4H Champion Goat: Waylon Brassfield, Independent
Reserve 4H Champion Goat: Waylon Brassfield, Independent
Champion County Bred Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Kaycee Brassfield, Calaveras FFA
Best In Show Dairy Goat: Jonah Cardoza, Angelus Ranus 4H
Champion Nigieran Goat: Junior Geisness, Independent
Supreme Champion Swine: Madison Cameron, Calaveras FFA
Reserve Supreme Champion Swine: Colton Jasper, Calaveras FFA
4H Champion Swine: Nathan Cameron, Jenny Lind 4H
4H Reserve Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H
Champion County Bred Swine: Alex Worth, Bret Harte FFA
Champion Bred by Exhibitor Swine: Alex Worth, Bret Harte FFA
Heavyweight Champion Swine: Nathan Cameron, Jenny Lind 4H
Heavyweight Res. Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H
Middleweight Champion Swine: Evan Eltringham, Angelus Ranus 4H
Middleweight Res. Champion Swine: Kylie Wehling, Jenny Lind 4H
Lightweight Champion Swine: Nicholas Truelock, Angelus Ranus 4H
Lightweight Res. Champion Swine: Steven Schimp, Independent
Supreme Champion Beef: Colton Jasper, Calaveras FFA
Reserve Champion Supreme Beef: Angela Espejel, Bret Harte FFA
4H Champion Beef: Grace Anderson, Angelus Ranus 4H
4H Reserve Champion Beef: Nancy Sullivan, Copper Hills 4H
Champion Bred by Exhibitor: Brenden Mendosa, Calaveras FFA
Champion Replacement Heifer: Kaylee Kautz, Bret Harte FFA
Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer: Nancy Sullivan, Copper Hills 4H
Overall High Point Winner Horse Show: Kaydee Brixey
Overall Gymkhana Winner: Kaydee Brixey
HERDSMAN WINNERS
Beef: Angelus Ranus 4H
Swine: Angelus Ranus 4H
Sheep: San Andreas 4H & West Point 4H
Meat Goat: San Andreas 4H
Mini Goat: San Andreas 4H
Rabbit: West Point 4H
Cavy: West Point 4H
Overall: San Andreas 4H
BEEF RATE OF GAIN CONTEST WINNER
Adeline Muschia
SMALL ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS
4H Poultry: Gabby Martinez
4H Market Poultry: Adrien Wood
FFA Market Poultry: Savanah Stinnett
4H Nigerian Dwarf: Annalise Hamari
FFA Nigerian Dwarf: Jessica Geisness
4H Rabbit: Sigga Sharp
FFA Rabbit: Robert Kimura
SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN
4H/Grange Winner: Sigga Sharp
FFA/Grange Winner: Robert Kimura
LARGE ANIMAL SHOWMANSHIP WINNERS
4H Beef: Nancy Sullivan
FFA Beef: Delaney Sullivan
4H Swine: Steven Schimp
FFA Swine: Madison Cameron
4H Sheep: Carlee Jasper
FFA Sheep: Kaycee Brassfield
4H Meat Goat: Wessin Whitman Snipes
FFA Meat Goat: Cale Brassfield
4H Dairy Goat: Adeline Musachia
FFA Dairy Goat: Jessica Geisness
4H Horse: Hannah Castenada
FFA Horse: Savannah Stinnett
LARGE ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN
4H/Grange Winner: Hannah Castaneda
FFA/Grange Winner: Delaney Sullivan
OUTSTANDING LIVESTOCK EXHIBITOR
Primary: Addisyn King
Intermediate: Jack Brixey
Advanced: Madison Cameron
Advanced: Kaycee Brassfield