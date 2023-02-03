28-family-1.jpg

Five generations of the Mechling family gathered last spring in Rail Road Flat. Pictured is: (bottom row) Patty Mechling (2nd generation) and Lavonna Mechling (1st generation), (top row) Daine McKinney (4th generation), Silas McKinney (5th generation), and Ryan MicKinney (3rd generation). 

 Courtesy photo/ Patty Mechling

Five generations of the Mechling Family—whose roots go back hundreds of years in Calaveras County—met for a family reunion at the Community Hall in Rail Road Flat last spring. 

Seventy-one-year-old Patty Mechling (2nd generation), of Rail Road Flat, wrote in a letter, “At Eastertime 2022, Five Generations and other family members gathered to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company after several years of separation because of Covid.”

