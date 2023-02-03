Five generations of the Mechling Family—whose roots go back hundreds of years in Calaveras County—met for a family reunion at the Community Hall in Rail Road Flat last spring.
Seventy-one-year-old Patty Mechling (2nd generation), of Rail Road Flat, wrote in a letter, “At Eastertime 2022, Five Generations and other family members gathered to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company after several years of separation because of Covid.”
Patty and her 93-year-old mother, Lavonna Mechling (1st generation), as well as Lavonna’s sisters, Beverlee Rosa and Sydney Haupt from Tracy, met with the younger generations of their family to catch up, and over 30 family members and a few friends were present.
The Mechling family has a legacy in Rail Road Flat. Not only have several generations lived there since the town’s early days, but there is also a bridge named after Patty’s father and Lavonna’s husband, Jesse Mechling—a man known for his stories of the “good old days” and love of whiskey. The Jess E. Mechling Bridge crossed the creek where Patty and other family members fished and played growing up, and was lovingly referred to by the family as the “Catnip Mechling Bridge” long before the dedication in 2006. Jesse’s father, Charles Mechling, had painted a sign on the old bridge that was in the same location decades before.
An obituary for Jesse, who died in 2011, says, “A Rail Road Flat native, Mr. Mechling was born April 11, 1922, to Charles and Estelle (Conradi) Mechling. He was a fourth-generation Rail Road Flat resident and a 1940 graduate of Calaveras High School.” The obituary also reported that he and Lavonna “lived their entire married life in Rail Road Flat.”
Jesse’s family had been in the area dating back to the 1700s, according to Patty.
The Mechlings hope to make the Rail Road Flat reunion a yearly tradition, according to Patty, who said, “It was a wonderful and joyous day for all attending and plans are in the making to get together again in 2023.”
Present at the gathering were: Lavonna Mechling, Beverlee Rosa, Sydney and Bob Haupt, of Tracy; Patty Mechling and her sister Dorothy Mechling, of Rail Road Flat; Patty’s daughter Erin McKinney, of Ione, and son Ryan McKinney, wife Renee and children Kyra, Aiden, Rylee, from South Lake Tahoe; Patty’s grandson Daine McKinney and his son Silas, of Idaho; as well as dozens of cousins including Suzie Tate and son Travis Tate, of Angels Camp; Rob Haupt and son Patrick Haupt, of Acampo; Craig and Diane Haupt and their granddaughter Isla Snelling, Sarah and Addison Conrad, from Glencoe; and their three daughters, Angel Rader and son Christopher, plus additional partners and friends.