Pooches, proud owners stroll to raise funds for Murphys Park

The streets of Murphys went to the dogs Saturday morning as 39 canines participated in the fourth annual Mutt March to support their local park.
The dogs and their owners signed up with a $10 donation at the park before heading to Ironstone Vineyards and back—a roughly 3-mile round trip to raise funds for the upkeep of Murphys Community Park.
The event is organized by the Murphys Community Club and is one of many fundraisers the club hosts each year. This year, over $500 was raised from the Mutt March, with 117 additional people who did not participate in the parade still choosing to donate.
“Mainly, it’s to have fun in the community,” said Murphys Community Club President Carol Roscelli, who added that this year’s event stood out as well-attended. “We have a great community.”
Aimee and Andy Martin of Twain Harte donated $10 per dog for their pups, Kira, a Samoyed, and Charlie, a poodle mix, to participate. They came to the event to support the cause and enjoy a good walk.
Angus, a 7-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux, dressed up as a lion for the special day and brought along his family from Dorrington.
“He’s got a St. Patrick’s Day costume and bunny ears, so we wanted to keep the theme going,” his owner Ashley Walters said. “We saw the poster on the Murphys Hotel and thought it would be a fun Saturday morning.”
After the march, participants were treated to doggie gift bags, and three entrants won a raffle basket. All of the goodies were donated by Spence Ranch Feed & Supply in Angels Camp.
The Mutt March was the first fundraising event of the year to benefit Murphys Community Park, with last year’s march canceled due to COVID-19. However, summer will bring fundraising concerts at the park every first Friday of the month, beginning in June.
“All of our fundraisers go directly to our wonderful little Murphys Park,” Roscelli said.
For more information, go to visitmurphys.com