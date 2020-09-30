Grace Fellowship Church gets new pastor
The Grace Fellowship Church in San Andreas recently announced the calling of their new pastor, Ron Linzey.
Linzey and his wife, Tanya, recently moved to Calaveras County with their 16 children. The family formerly lived in the county before returning to Oklahoma City 15 years ago, and “are thrilled to be back,” according to a press release from the church. Linzey was ordained with the Southern Baptist Convention and has served in youth ministries and as a pastor.
While the Grace Fellowship Church hosts many services in normal times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is currently only holding a Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. each week, with safety precautions in place.
The church is located at 1209 S. Highway 49 in San Andreas. For more information, call Pastor Ron at 559-6023.
Bret Harte graduate receives Department of Energy fellowship
Ellis Torrance, a former resident of Murphys and a 2009 graduate from Bret Harte High School, recently received a fellowship from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in order to pursue a doctoral degree in Environmental Health Science at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro this fall.
Torrance is among the 5% of applicants chosen for the DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship (CSGF), which is administered by the Krell Institute of Ames, Iowa, and is supported by the DOE’s Office of Science and National Nuclear Security Administration.
“Each year, the program chooses doctoral students whose education and research focus on using high-performance computers to solve complex science and engineering problems of national importance,” a press release from the Krell Institute and the DOE CSGF states. “Since it was launched in 1991, the DOE CSGF has supported more than 500 students at more than 70 universities.”
Recipients of the fellowship “receive full tuition and fees plus an annual stipend and academic allowance, renewable for up to four years,” the press release states. “In return, recipients must complete courses in a scientific or engineering discipline plus computer science and applied mathematics. They also must invest three months in research at one of 21 DOE laboratories or sites across the country.”
“The fellowship and related practicum experiences are effective workforce recruitment tools for the national laboratories,” the press release states. “Nearly a quarter of all DOE CSGF alumni work or have worked at a DOE facility. Others pursue careers in academia, industry or government, where they introduce and advocate for computational science as a tool for discovery.”
Torrance is one of 26 first-year fellows in 2020, and among the 95 current DOE CSGF recipients in 23 states.
Local community leaders appointed to Mark Twain Medical Center Community Board
Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) recently announced the appointment of five local community leaders to the MTMC Community Board.
The new appointees are Sal Lo Franco, Tim Oskey, Larry Smith, Dr. Pardeep Athwal and Dr. Shannon Linton.
“This is an exceptional board made up of caring, dedicated and well accomplished leaders,” CEO and President of MTMC Doug Archer said in a press release. “We are grateful for the service that these individuals give. I am looking very forward to working with these new board members and our existing board in further enhancing the team dynamics that will continue to be of tremendous value and support of our mission, vision and values.”
The mission of the MTMC Community Board is to “provide local oversight of quality of care delivered in the local hospital; oversee medical staff functions; and to provide advice and counsel to the Dignity Health/Dignity Care Boards that reflects the communities and markets served by local facilities,” the press release reads.