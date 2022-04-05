The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are headed full throttle toward the Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee, May 19-22.
It will be the county’s first full-blown fair since 2019, when the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, the fairgrounds held a “homecoming” celebration that was a pared-down version of the fair under Covid restrictions, but in just a few weeks the event will return with a glamorous theme of “Dancing with the Steers.”
“The fair board and staff are more than excited to be planning our signature event,” said fairgrounds CEO and chief organizer Laurie Giannini. “We are ‘jumping back in’ with both feet and ‘Dancing with the Steers.’”
This year’s headliner will be country music star Jack Ingram, and fairgoers can expect all their favorite attractions including CCPRA Rodeo, the Destruction Derby, adult exhibits, a professional wine show, an in-person livestock auction, and, of course, the county’s famed frog jumping.
For more information on the 2022 fair, visit frogtown.org.