The following press release was issued by Grace Hills Covenant Church.

Grace Hills Covenant Church has selected a new pastor, Rev. David Barboza. The leadership team called Pastor David and Rev. Ali Hasan installed him in the Angels Camp church in a ceremony on April 10, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.