The following press release was issued by Grace Hills Covenant Church.
Grace Hills Covenant Church has selected a new pastor, Rev. David Barboza. The leadership team called Pastor David and Rev. Ali Hasan installed him in the Angels Camp church in a ceremony on April 10, 2022.
Pastor David Barboza, a Valley Springs, Calif., resident, and his wife, Brenda, have lived in Calaveras County for nearly 20 years. Before being called into ministry, David retired after serving in the fire service for 29 years. Pastor David brings an enthusiastic spirit and says, “we want Grace Hills to be a light of hope and support in our community.”
Like most churches, Grace Hills adapted to conditions brought on by Covid and modified staffing and schedules throughout the pandemic. As the church emerged from Covid, Pastor David preached part-time until being called to the position of Lead Minister. Grace Hills has returned to a full schedule and meets in person at 1270 Suzanne Drive, Angels Camp, CA, every Sunday at 10 a.m. Families are welcome, and youth and student programs are available.