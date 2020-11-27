Bret Harte graduate Lindsay Gray recently received the GenNext award from Progressive Grocer for her work in the grocery industry.
Gray is currently Vice President, Corporate Controller at Grocery Outlet.
“When Grocery Outlet went public in 2019, Lindsay Gray was a key member of the leadership team that executed a successful initial public offering, leading the IPO finance function,” a statement from Progressive Grocer reads. “With 14 years in accounting and finance (including audit at Deloitte) and seven in the retail industry, Gray’s distinguishing combination of technical strength and personable nature makes her stand out as a leader.”
Gray is only the second female leader at Grocery Outlet, and is one of four women who started a group called Working with Outstanding Women, which is an internal support network for female employees.
“Gray has expanded her compassion outside of her immediate team to foster a close-knit community of women at Grocery Outlet, and in 2019, she received the Jim Read award for exemplifying the company’s values,” the statement reads.