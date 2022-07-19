When Carol Wyllie commented on Facebook that she needed an illustrator for a children’s book she was writing, she wasn’t expecting to find both a creative partner and a friend. Yet that’s exactly what happened when artist Shannon Chavez-Ochoa jumped on the thread on their mutual friend’s page.
Wyllie had previously published a memoir, but this was her first children’s book. Chavez-Ochoa had dabbled in a variety of artistic mediums but had never illustrated a book before. The two met, however, and instantly hit it off.
“It was just this really cool meant-to-be scenario. It was truly just a dream team,” said Wyllie.
Wyllie says she was thrilled when she met Chavez-Ochoa for coffee, and “the ideas she presented to me were absolutely the idea I had in my head. It just really looked like my characters.”
Both women share a mutual love for pit bulls, which Chavez-Ochoa modeled the canine main character after. Wyllie was even more thrilled that Chavez-Ochoa was local, as she had been searching through an online network for an illustrator before the two met.
Much like the book’s main characters, Mad Dog and Alizard, the friendship was an unlikely but welcomed surprise.
Wyllie, who describes herself as an “empty nester,” began her writing career after her children had left the home, during a difficult time. Then a 51-year-old woman dealing with breast cancer, Wyllie began journaling as a way to process her emotions. Her first book, “Chemo P!ssed Me Off: A Breast Cancer Roadmap: Navigating with Faith, Gratitude, and a Little Bit of Attitude,” was self-published on Amazon. The book, which Wyllie calls “irreverent,” was written and published in a span of just five-and-a-half months, and propelled Wyllie into a career as an author.
“I really wanted to be a writer my whole life,” said Wyllie. So she joined an online writing school and learned how to self-publish her first book.
The story of “Mad Dog and Alizard: An Unlikely Friendship” came next.
“When I realized that I knew how to publish books...that’s really the book that I want to get published next,” said Wyllie.
The main characters, a grumpy pup named Mad Dog and a friendly reptile named Alizard, are “loosely based” on nicknames given to Wyllie’s own daughters, Maddison and Alyssa, when they were young. Alyssa, then only three years old, was not a fan of lizards or the nickname given to her by a family friend.
Wyllie began telling her daughters a “silly story” she came up with based on the nicknames. “I just started kind of spinning this tale of this mad dog who was mad because his best friend was a lizard, and lizards and dogs don’t have anything in common…to kind of get my 3-year-old to soften up to that nickname,” Wyllie said.
The story follows Mad Dog as he learns to be friends with Alizard, despite their differences, teaching young readers to be open-minded and accepting of others.
“It’s a great way to create conversations and explore things like when kids get mad or kids want to exclude somebody for not being like them,” said Wyllie.
The story was “written in the spirit of a quick, nighttime story” and introduces children to ideas about friendship, inclusivity, and even science, since Wyllie writes about “true animal characteristics.”
The illustrations that accompany the story are bright, colorful images that Chavez-Ochoa created by first sketching, then digitally drawing and coloring pictures in a computer program. Chavez-Ochoa had little experience with this type of illustrating, though she creates drawings and watercolors by hand. The artist taught herself how to illustrate digitally, taking classes online and by trial and error.
A self-described perfectionist, Chavez-Ochoa had to overcome “imposter syndrome” and “feeling like I wasn’t right for the job.” Luckily, the artist quickly found her style and had support from Wyllie, too.
“Carol was so supportive and encouraging,” said Chavez-Ochoa.
The two, who have become fast friends, are already working on a plan for a sequel.
“We just enjoyed working together so much that we’re excited to do it again, said Wyllie.
Chavez-Ochoa agreed, “We definitely have something special with Mad Dog, Alizard and Zat Cat. I can’t wait to read what she’s got next for them.”