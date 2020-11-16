Office of education donates hats and scarves for local cancer patients
During the month of October, employees of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) began donating hats and scarves for local cancer patients, and on Nov. 4, staff members provided 35 hats and 30 scarves to the Mark Twain Cancer Treatment and Cancer Care Center in San Andreas.
“I am very fortunate to have employees with such caring and giving spirits,” Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said in a CCOE press release. “They value our community and demonstrate that every day. This is just one reason CCOE is a great place to work.”
Jamie Murphy, personnel assistant for CCOE, came up with the idea for the hat and scarf drive, and reached out to Mark Twain Cancer Treatment and Cancer Care Center to coordinate the details.
“I cannot express how happy I am to work with such amazing people,” Murphy said in the release.
Murphy coordinated the donation drive with Lenora Casey, a nurse at Mark Twain Cancer Treatment Center.
“These hats and scarves will go to our cancer patients in the tri-county area,” Casey said in the release. “Such gestures of generosity remind us of the many reasons we love to live in Calaveras County.”
Mark Twain Medical Center President and CEO Doug Archer agreed.
“Living in a small community is about people supporting each other, people helping people,” he said in the release. “This type of community collaboration is a testament to our ability to band together and help each other.”
Bret Harte FFA holds virtual Cow Pie Social
Though many events have been canceled this year, others have adapted to changing circumstances.
On Oct. 30, the Bret Harte FFA hosted the 31st annual Cow Pie Social Drop at Ironstone Vineyards. Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually this year.
“The Bret Harte FFA chapter had to find a new way to continue a community tradition and our members sold tickets for a chance at three cash prizes and each buyer also received a Cow Pie T-Shirt,” a press release from Bret Harte FFA reads. “The Cow Pie drop was live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram as well as filmed for the community to watch at their convenience.”
Community members watched from home as cows wandered around an enclosed pen that had been divided into a grid marked with the names of ticket-holders. Those lucky enough to have the cows relieve themselves in their square were awarded cash prizes. Dominic D’Ambrogia won $200, Janell Picard won $300, and Shonna Lewis won the grand prize of $1,000.
“This year we would like to give immense thanks to the community for supporting and believing in the Bret Harte FFA Chapter despite the change of events,” the release reads. “Special thanks to Ironstone Vineyards and the Kautz family for allowing us to use their cattle and barn facilities and lastly to our FFA members who sold tickets. Although the Cow Pie Social could not go on as previously scheduled, the event was a great success and allowed the Bret Harte FFA to reconnect with the community to ‘Be the Light’ this October.”
To watch the event on Youtube, click here.