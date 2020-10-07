CCWD awards four $500 scholarships to local students
The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) recently announced the winners of its annual scholarship program for local high school seniors.
More than 30 applicants submitted essays on the value of water, and a committee of three CCWD staff members selected the winners.
While only two $500 scholarships are awarded in most years, the East Bay Municipal Utility District agreed to match CCWD’s investment this year, and four scholarships were awarded.
This year’s winners were Ashlynn Atkins, Benjamin Hesser, Gabrielle Hutchens and Olivia Lilly.
Atkins graduated from Mountain Oaks School and plans on pursuing a degree in psychology. Hesser, a Calaveras High School graduate, plans on pursuing a degree in agriculture. Hutchens and Lilly both graduated from Bret Harte High School and are now attending University of California, Santa Barbara.
Although the district usually invites the winners to read their essays at a CCWD board meeting, that was not possible this year due to COVID-19.
“Instead, the director of administrative services wrote a personal letter to each winner recognizing their hard work, especially during an unprecedented year of unknowns, and continued applauding the dedication to their education,” a CCWD press release reads. “The district wishes each winner the best of luck in their academic pursuits.”