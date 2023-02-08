The Old Murphys Schoolhouse, sold to the Ebbetts Pass Veteran Memorial District (EPVMD) by the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) in 1974, was on the agenda at the VUSD meeting on Jan. 18.

District Superintendent Tom Hoskins explained that the “information only” agenda item was for the purpose of providing the board information regarding earlier discussions with EPVMD around the deed of the schoolhouse. In December, Hopkins was accompanied by VUSD Director of Operations, Gretchen McReynolds and board members Jessica Hitchcock and Susan Singleton, who met with members of the EPVMD at the Old Murphys Schoolhouse to discuss the building’s deed, which stipulates that the building cannot be sold and must be “maintained as a historic monument.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.