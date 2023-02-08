The Old Murphys Schoolhouse, sold to the Ebbetts Pass Veteran Memorial District (EPVMD) by the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) in 1974, was on the agenda at the VUSD meeting on Jan. 18.
District Superintendent Tom Hoskins explained that the “information only” agenda item was for the purpose of providing the board information regarding earlier discussions with EPVMD around the deed of the schoolhouse. In December, Hopkins was accompanied by VUSD Director of Operations, Gretchen McReynolds and board members Jessica Hitchcock and Susan Singleton, who met with members of the EPVMD at the Old Murphys Schoolhouse to discuss the building’s deed, which stipulates that the building cannot be sold and must be “maintained as a historic monument.”
The deed also states, according to Hoskins, that VUSD may restore its ownership of the building and grounds if not properly maintained "in a manner reflecting its historical significance."
These deed restrictions are what the EPVMD are hoping to have lifted, according to Hoskins, in order to conduct “significant repairs” to the building. No members of the EPVMD were present at the meeting, and Hoskins stated that he did reach out with specific questions that the school board wanted to have answered, but the memorial district “weren't ready to give a formal presentation.”
The VUSD board asked EPVMD to provide information about their plans for the building renovations, including a financial plan, how they planned to include opportunity for community input, and to share their vision on how they plan on using the building. Hoskins stated, “On Dec. 25, they did respond, stating that ‘they did not think a presentation would be useful at this time because their plans are not sufficiently developed.’”
After Hoskins provided a summary of the history of the building and discussions with the memorial district thus far, the item was opened to public comment. Several members of the community spoke out, pleading with the school district not to make changes to the deed that would allow EPVMD to potentially sell, modernize, or otherwise damage the historic building. Though there is no evidence of such plans on the part of EPVMD, many in the community fear that they are seeking the deed changes without the community in mind.
Former VUSD board member John Kramer addressed the board, saying, “I urge you not to lift the restrictions on the deed for the old school, as it would betray the intent of the former trustees of the district and be a disservice to your students and families.”
Kramer, who lives in Vallecito, is the President of the Douglas Flat Community Center, which was established as a nonprofit in 1945 to preserve and maintain the historic Douglas Flat School, which has similarly required construction to restore and maintain its old schoolhouse.
Kramer stated that he “made a presentation to the EPVMD about community revitalization grants that could apply to both buildings” and has also brought the issue to county supervisors “about establishing a pathway for Federal preservation grant funding to come into our county.”
Kramer spoke of communities coming together and admonished EPMVD, saying the district “should abide by their commitment to serve the community by preserving our Old School.”
Another public comment came from Ed Kane of the Murphys-Angels Lion’s Club, who says they’ve been in negotiations with EPMVD for over a year regarding the building they have leased from the memorial district since 1992.
Kane spoke of “hostile” interactions and lease disputes that have happened over the last several years. According to Kane, the Lion’s Club has poured over $50,000 into the building in the last five years, but EPVMD accused them of not maintaining the building. He says the district countered with a month-to-month rental agreement, which included the option for the district to sell the building, despite claiming that isn’t their intention.
“There's something nasty going on, and we don't know what it is, and they won't tell us," said Kane.
A statement prepared by the VUSD board was read, which stated, “As the current members of the VUSD board, we recognize the importance of the old Murphys Schoolhouse to our community. We have no intention to remove any restrictions from the deed. We also wish to express our desire for the veteran's memorial district to allow community input regarding any potential changes to the property."
Hoskins encouraged the community members to also attend EPVMD board meetings to address the issue and request it to be discussed as an agenda item.
According to EPVMD President Ward Redman, who spoke with the Enterprise, there are no plans on the table, though the group did hire a local contractor and architect to draft an estimate for construction to repair the building, including its foundation, which Redman says is “just to make the building safe.” Those plans come with a hefty price tag of $1.3 million dollars, according to Redman, which he says the memorial district doesn’t have.
“With everything that he showed us, it's just way beyond our means at the moment,” said Redman. “We don't really have any plans at the moment, outside of doing the normal maintenance that we've been doing the last 48 or 49 years since 1974.”
Redman stated the district has frequently had to repair an old sewer line, as well as damage from a tree falling on the building last winter. The schoolhouse was previously updated in 2015 with a new roof and renovated belltower after the sale of the Murphys Community Pool.