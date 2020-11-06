While Christmas may still be weeks away, the San Andreas Community Covenant Church is already gearing up for the holiday season.
For over 10 years, the church and other community members have worked together to provide shoeboxes full of gifts for children enrolled at San Andreas Elementary School.
Gifts have been delivered to every child at San Andreas Elementary for the past two years, and the organizers hope to do the same this year.
Each Christmas shoebox will ideally contain toiletries, an article of clothing, small toys, a book and art supplies.
Those interested in contributing can either fill a shoebox themselves, or they can make a donation to San Andreas Community Covenant Church.
For toiletries, some gift suggestions are a toothbrush and toothpaste; bath soap or body wash and a washcloth; shampoo, conditioner, and a comb or brush; deodorant for grades 5-6; or hair ties, clips or headbands.
For clothing, some suggestions are colorful gloves and/or a hat; socks; PJ bottoms or leggings; or a colorful t-shirt.
As far as art supplies, some suggestions are colored pencils and crayons; crayola washable markers; paper or a coloring book; or Play Doh or Children’s Chalk.
Some ideas for toys include small cars, a yo-yo or Transformers; a ball or jump rope; a doll, stuffed animal or puppet; a book or puzzle; or card games like Uno, Old Maid or Go Fish.
The total cost of the items should be about $20, and the inclusion of electronics in the shoeboxes is discouraged.
The shoeboxes should be gift wrapped, with a note that includes the age and gender of the intended recipient. If clothes are included, clothing size should also be included on the note.
San Andreas Elementary has 2 boys and 7 girls in preschool; 11 boys and 18 girls in TK or kindergarten; 49 boys and 41 girls in grades 1-2; 30 boys and 33 girls in grades 3-4; and 41 boys and 38 girls in grades 5-6.
For those wishing to donate gifts, the Christmas shoeboxes must be delivered to San Andreas Community Covenant Church at 261 Treat Avenue in San Andreas during the Community Meal between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays by Nov. 29. Shoeboxes can also be dropped off at San Andreas Elementary at 255 Lewis Avenue in San Andreas by Nov. 30.
Those who would prefer not to shop themselves but wish to contribute can make a donation to San Andreas Community Covenant Church by Dec. 1.
Checks can be made payable to SACCC, PO Box 810, San Andreas, CA 95249. Be sure to write “shoebox” in the memo line.
For more information, or to get a shoebox to fill with gifts, call Ingrid Hjelmervik at 217-4959.