The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voiced support for a list of goals put forth by County Administrative Officer Al Alt in a presentation during a board meeting on July 16.
Alt’s presentation, given after about 80 days in office, covered an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of Calaveras County government, a list of proposed annual goals, and the importance of longer term strategic planning.
Based on his assessment, Alt outlined several overarching goals for county government. These included accountability, facilities, employee engagement, revenue and fiscal stability, and policy.
Alt also detailed the board’s priorities, as established in January of this year, which included the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. settlement, Public Works and fire, cannabis, policy, facilities and master plan, budget and long-term planning, and Lake Tulloch and short-term rentals.
“My goals really aren’t in competition at all with the priorities – they fit the priorities that were already set,” Alt said.
Alt also stressed the importance of longer term strategic planning.
“Our strategic plan is where this boat’s headed. If we don’t have that plan, we’re just rowing,” Alt said.
Alt argued for the importance of his goals and encouraged the supervisors to endorse them. “It is important,” he said. “This gives me a way … to make sure that we stay focused doing valuable work for the public even when there’s policy shifts.”
After a period of discussion, all supervisors voiced their support for the proposed goals.
“These are good goals,” District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi said.
In other business:
The board also adopted a resolution ordering a special election on Nov. 5, 2019, in order for voters to weigh in on Measure C, which calls for a permanent increase to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the City of Angels.
The measure will permanently increase the TOT from 10% to 12%, and is expected to generate an annual $200,000 increase in revenue from hotel and vacation rental guests.
If passed, the revenue will be used to fund essential public services, including emergency fire response and protection, police patrols, public works maintenance, and business attraction and retention.
Measure C will also increase the appropriations limit for the City of Angels for the fiscal years of 2020-2024 by the amount generated by the increase.
Angels Camp last increased the TOT in 2003. It is currently experiencing budget shortfalls, and the City Council believes that the tax will generate long-term revenue to help ameliorate the city’s deficits and rising costs, avoid budget cuts and reductions in services, and bring the TOT up to the rate charged by Calaveras County and neighboring jurisdictions.
Angels Camp voters will also weigh in on Measure D, which will make the offices of city clerk and city treasurer appointed instead of elected.
Calaveras County will conduct the election, and the city will reimburse the county for the cost.
“It doesn’t cost the county anything because it is the city’s election entirely,” County Clerk Recorder Rebecca Turner said. “It will cost the city probably $25,000 to $30,000 for the election.”