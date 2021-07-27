This Saturday night, The Town Square at Copper Valley will come alive with swing band sounds, food, dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun—all for a great cause.
The Town Square Street Dance, beginning at 7 p.m. on July 31, is a special fundraiser for Copperopolis Elementary, which lost $20,000 this year in projected “Safe and Sane” fireworks sales due to the recent fireworks ban in Calaveras County.
“Copperopolis Elementary PTC (Parent Teacher Club) has had a firework fundraiser for over 15 years—one of our biggest fundraisers we have,” said PTC President Amanda Kelley. Kelley thanked CV Development Partners, who own The Town Square, for donating the band and the venue. Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center has also joined as a supporter of the event. Donations will be welcomed as volunteers greet guests at the entrance. “The money goes to field trips, sixth-grade science camp, assemblies, sports, art/music supplies, classroom supplies, school equipment and much more.”
The band in question is The Columbia Kicks Big Band, led by Rod Harris, a “hard-driving” group with a retro sound. The event will offer awards for the best 1940’s costumes, as well as raffles for big prizes, and a lineup of classic cars will be rumbling into the square.
For more information on the event or becoming a classic car entrant, contact Amanda Kelley at (209) 402-8752.