When a friend asked Christina O’Connor to talk with a young lady recently diagnosed with breast cancer, O’Connor brought her a little basket of “things I thought she might need. Things nobody tells you you’re going to need.” This basket was the beginning of O’Connor’s nonprofit Giving Hope Cancer Kits, an organization that gives baskets full of items for people newly diagnosed with cancer.
It’s a basket of care in the face of fear.
“The diagnosis is just so scary,” she said. “It doesn't matter which grade you have. It’s such an emotional thing. The word cancer is so scary.”
O’Connor has unique expertise with that word. Diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, she is still fighting it, undergoing clinical trials at UCSF. She says, “It’s important that people know that I understand what they’re going through, because I’m going through it as well.”
That first basket she filled with items she knew she had needed. “Comfort things like fuzzy socks. An eye mask that you wear at night. You freeze them so they’re nice and cool for your face.” Products that would make her not only feel better physically, but emotionally as well.
“When I delivered that to her it really meant a lot to her,” she remembered. And with that first basket, O’Connor realized how important this would be for cancer patients. “I started putting together this organization,” she said, “so that if people were newly diagnosed with cancer, I would make them a basket.”
O’Connor tries to personalize a basket for each recipient. “I need to know what size they are. What kind of cancer they have.” Items can be as utilitarian but as necessary as adult diapers, Imodium A-D, and gum-soothing mouthwash. Comfort is important, too; items like scented Epsom salts, word games, and hand knitted hats and handmade quilts are tucked into the baskets.
O’Connor has struck a need, with requests coming from as far away as Uganda and Japan. However, she’s focused locally.
“We're still really small,” she said. “I'm trying to cover Calaveras and Tuolumne and Amador counties right now.”
Giving Hope Cancer Kits connects to the community almost entirely through word of mouth and a Facebook group (search for Giving Hope Cancer Kits). You can request a basket for yourself, or you can nominate someone.
O’Connor estimates each basket costs about $300 to fill, “if I don’t add in the quilt,” she said. The quilts are donated, as is everything else in the basket. She depends on community. You can donate through the Facebook group, where you’ll find an Amazon link and a QR code that links to PayPal for donations.
O’Connor is clear that this isn’t about her own cancer. The organization is dedicated to a friend, Leanne Goff-Aschwanden, who O’Connor lost to cancer.
O’Connor said, “I think everybody in the world's been affected by cancer in one way or another, whether it’s a parent or sibling or a friend. Everybody knows somebody who's had cancer. It's just such a devastating diagnosis. It's important to really support those people.”
“You know,” she said, “we can have more people that are bringing us up than are bringing us down. And then the world will be a better place.”