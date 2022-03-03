On Saturday, Feb. 26, more than 150 square dancers convened at San Andreas Town Hall to celebrate the career of retiring caller Scot Byars the best way they know how--by pulling on their boots and dancing.
Byars is nationally renowned for his beautiful singing voice, according to the Calaveras Twirlers, a local square-dancing club with whom Byars has called for many years. In his 50-year career, Byars has recorded for Crown Records and called at square dance festivals at the state and national level. His interest in the art began when he was just 11 years old.
"Calaveras Twirlers was the last club to reluctantly let Byars retire after his health had declined. The club felt it important to invite other dancers for final accolades. Out-of-state dancers came from North Carolina, Oklahoma, Nevada and Oregon," the Twirlers wrote in a press release. "California dancers came from local clubs, Turlock through Jackson, many from the Bay Area, and one from as far away as San Diego. Altogether 26 clubs had representatives present to wish Byars and his wife Erin well in a new phase of life."
Calaveras Twirlers dance on Tuesday evenings at San Andreas Town Hall with their new caller, Ed Kuidis.
"Square dancing has the advantages of being more fun than work as a form of exercise, costing very little, and engaging the mind more. In 1986, the year that Calaveras Twirlers formed as a club, Congress named square dancing as our official national dance," the club wrote.
Calaveras Twirlers welcomes new dancers ages 9 to 90 to classes that begin at specific times throughout the year. Call (209)736-2480 for more information.