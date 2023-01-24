The third annual Calaveras Arts and Music Show (CAMS), formerly known as the “CAMMIES,” took place at the Copperopolis Armory Saturday night, recognizing dozens of musicians, singers, performers, producers, and theatrical groups who contribute to the local arts and entertainment industry.
The CAMS is an entertainment industry awards show created by Richard Varasso, Copperopolis-based internet radio host and director for the nonprofit Creative Copperopolis.
Nominees were introduced and handed “recognition awards” based on nominations from their peers, according to Varasso.
Local and not-so-local musicians were recognized, as well as Calaveras County Fair CEO Laurie Giannini for the Jumping Frog Jubilee; Ras Beekan, local musician, teacher, and founder of Murphys School of Music; Rod Harris, jazz musician, teacher, and director of the Columbia College Jazz Program; and Mark Dyken of Clan Dyken and the Heart and Soul program on West Point’s Blue Mountain Radio.
The Motherlode Theatrical Alliance, spearheaded by Cyndie Klorer of The Metropolitan and Fourth Wall Entertainment Group, submitted nominations for theatrical groups, venues, actors and directors from Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne counties.
Theatrical nominations included Calaveras Arts Council Director Kathy Mazzaferro for her work with nonprofit children’s theater company CStars!; Linda Hein, of Baker Street West; Volcano Theatre Company; Sierra Repertory Theatre; Main Street Theatre Works; Blue Mountain Theatre; actor Don Bilotti for his role in King Lear at Murphys Creek Theatre; Shakespeare on the Vine theater group director Tara Kayton; Fourth Wall Entertainment Group actor Chance Tillery; and Motherlode Youth and Community Theatre.
The show was dedicated to Dennis Sanfilippo, an avid arts supporter, philanthropist, lottery winner, businessman, motorcyclist, and Calaveras transplant who passed away in December of last year. Sanfilippo worked with many music industry giants including Eddie Money, Greg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, and blues harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.
Sanfilippo’s children and grandchildren accepted the CAMS award on his behalf.
A program for the event called Sanfilippo “the Angel who cared for and supported the entertainment business in many different ways,” including covering expenses related to the awards show in prior years.
Varasso, who spent decades working as a producer in the entertainment industry in the Bay Area, called on his many “showbiz” connections to create a star-studded event, while name-dropping other successful acts including the recently deceased British guitar legend Jeff Beck and folk rock icon David Crosby, of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Two of Varasso’s industry acquaintances, guitarist Ralph Longo and songwriter/performer Richie Barron (AKA Dr. Tequila), graced the stage to donate guitars to Murphys School of Music, in what Varasso called the “Kids Looking for Unwanted Instruments program,” which Varasso hopes to make a yearly tradition. At the event, Varasso told the musicians, “I want to see you guys come back next year and see one of his (Beekan’s) kids play that guitar at the Murphys Music Festival.”
Musical performances throughout the evening featured both local and visiting artists, providing attendees an opportunity to dance and mingle. The night ended with a group performance of the song “Peace, Love, and Understanding,” written by Nick Lowe and performed by Elvis Costello and many others.
The “49 Winners List” provided by the event’s program includes: Dennis Sanfilippo, Don Bilotti, Tara Kayton, Cance Tillery, Erin Santoro, Kathy Mazzaferro, Linda Hein, Volcano Theatre Copany, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Main Street Theatre Works, Blue Mountain Theatre, Chasing Anthems, Nick Tyrrel, Gary Sousa, Russ Thomas, Susan Hoffman, Rod Harris, Jana Bumgarner, Kris Osward, Debora Olguin, Eric Quinn, Greg Knoll, Keith Burrows, Kelly Flynn, Pretty Kitty, Wet Meadows, Good Time Posse, Nicholas Lafler, Nathan Ignacio, Greg Sutton, Hired Gunn, One Leg Chuck, Clan Dyken, Blue Mountain Radio, Leilani Hollywood, Ron Enos, Clint McFunky, Addison Rose, Ras Beeken, Richie Barron, Ralph Longo, Plan B, Frozen Radicals, Laurie Giannini, Johnny Gunn, Linda Cunningham, and Abigail Castleberry.