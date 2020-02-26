Brynne Kennedy, a Democratic candidate for California’s Congressional District 4, was recently endorsed by End Citizens United (ECU).
The group is a political action committee (PAC) working to reverse a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law restricting corporations and unions from making campaign donations in federal elections.
“Citizens United” is the name of the conservative political advocacy group that won the case.
“As an accomplished businesswoman, Brynne Kennedy built a software company from scratch and created thousands of new jobs along the way,” said ECU President Tiffany Muller, as quoted in a press release issued by Kennedy’s campaign. “Brynne is rejecting both corporate PAC and federal lobbyist money, so Californians can be sure she is working for them and not corporate special interests. End Citizens United is proud to endorse Brynne Kennedy, and we look forward to helping her win.”
In the release, Kennedy states that the “outsized influence of corporate special interests” has hindered government progress, adding that incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock has taken tens of thousands of dollars from Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s corporate PAC.
“I’m running for Congress to make sure Californians have accountable leadership in Washington, not a representative who’s beholden to corporate special interests,” Kennedy said. “My campaign is rejecting corporate PAC and federal lobbyist money to build a grassroots movement to make that happen.”
Kennedy praised joint efforts by ECU and Let America Vote, another PAC, to combat “big money and voter suppression,” which she called the “two biggest challenges facing the country’s democracy.”