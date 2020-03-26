Calaveras County’s March 2020 presidential primary election results were officially declared Tuesday morning by the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. Here’s an overview of how people voted by age and voting method and a recap on the results.
Voter turnout statistics
Overall turnout was 64% – close to the highest it’s been for the past five presidential primary elections in Calaveras County.
Eighty-three percent of the 19,080 voters that participated were older than 45, and about 91% were over the age of 35.
Following national trends, young people yielded the lowest turnout of any age bracket.
About 34% of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 34 participated – 4% higher than the last presidential primary election – while 81% of registered voters between the ages of 75 and 84 voted – the highest of any age bracket.
Voting by mail was the most popular method, with 93% of the electorate opting to do so, while just 1,161 voters participated via vote center.
Every registered voter received a ballot in the mail this year under the Voter’s Choice Act, but Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner said she “wouldn’t point to one source” to explain the change in turnout.
Moving to the Voter’s Choice Act also reduced the county’s 15 traditional polling places to four vote centers.
Over the past 20 years, turnout for a presidential primary election in Calaveras County was at its highest in 2000, with 65% of registered voters participating. Turnout took a nosedive between 2008 and 2012, dropping from 63.37% to 49.65%. In 2016, that number came back up to 56.58%.
As of March 3, the total number of registered voters was 29,845 – a small increase since the 2018 midterm election.
Results and turnout by party
With the exception of District 4, Calaveras County voters strongly favored incumbents in the presidential, congressional and other supervisorial district races.
With nine days left in California’s official canvassing period, Rep. Tom McClintock currently has an 11-point lead over Democratic candidate Brynne S. Kennedy in the race for California’s District 4. The two will face each other in the General Election in November.
Since one of two candidates in each supervisorial race garnered more than 50% of votes, those races were all decided in the primary election, and will not move onto the General Election.
Gary Tofanelli, incumbent supervisor for District 1, won his seat on the board by more than 17 points over opponent Sharon Romano.
District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi won his re-election bid with a 25-point advantage over challenger Laree Garza.
In the race for the county’s District 4 supervisorial seat, current Angels Camp City Councilmember Amanda Folendorf took about 54% of the vote in her victory over incumbent supervisor Dennis Mills.
Proposition 13, a $15-billion school bond, failed in Calaveras County and at the state level.
In the presidential race, Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders by 10 votes in Calaveras County, where 6,058 registered Democratic voters participated.
Approximately 96% of the 8,956 registered Republican voters supported incumbent Donald Trump.
Compared to the 2016 presidential primary, 140 more Democrats and 1,535 more Republicans participated.
Overall, 71% of registered Republicans and 82% of registered Democrats voted.