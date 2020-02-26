Early voting centers are now open for Calaveras County’s March 3 presidential primary election.

Along with presidential and congressional candidates, supervisorial candidates for districts 1, 2 and 4 are on the ballot. District 5 State Assembly member Frank Bigelow is up for re-election as well, but he is running unopposed. Proposition 13, a $15 billion school bond measure is the only statewide proposition on the ballot.

The county has registered 1,223 new voters since the county’s first vote center opened Feb. 3, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner told the Enterprise Monday.

Voters can still register through March 3 and receive a ballot for the primary election, but “I would suggest not waiting until Election Day to avoid long lines,” Turner said.

Voter turnout for a nonpresidential election was at its highest in 10 years for Calaveras County in the 2018 midterm general election, with 74% of 29,555 registered voters participating.

As of Sunday, the elections office had received 7,812 total ballots for the primary election.

The office has issued 60 ballots since vote centers opened and have received 300 via vote center or dropbox location.

Vote centers oﬀer in-person voting, replacement vote-by-mail ballots, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible ballot-marking devices, forms to register to vote and assistance in alternate languages.

For changes in name, address or signature, voters can update their registration by ﬁlling out a new voter registration form at registertovote.ca.gov. The Elections Office will also send a form in the mail at a voter’s request.

For those that want to vote in person, exchange a ballot to switch parties, or to get a new ballot after making a mistake, Turner recommentded they “do so early.”

The polling locations for early voting are open through March 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

Calaveras County Government Center

891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas

Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall

300 Daphne St., Valley Springs

Additional vote centers will be opening Feb. 29 through March 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

Mokelumne Hill Town Hall

8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill

Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Office

981 Tuolumne Ave., Angels Camp

To reach the elections office, call 754-6376 or email RTurner@co.calaveras.ca.us.

Visit elections.calaverasgov.us for more information.

Davis graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a degree in Environmental Studies. He covers environmental issues, agriculture, fire and local government.

