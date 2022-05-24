Editor

What sets Jennifer Barr apart from her opponent running for Treasurer-Tax Collector? There are many things, but there is one significant factor. What is that, you say?

Jennifer has experience both inside and outside the government bubble. She will bring a new perspective to the job of Treasurer-Tax Collector because she's worked outside government in the "real world." It certainly lends a different and enlightening perspective!

This is why we MUST Elect Jennifer Barr for Calaveras Treasurer-Tax Collector! In addition, it appears outgoing elected officials in Calaveras County seem to think they choose their successors. That makes the voters in this county feel a bit inconsequential. This is another reason to vote for Jennifer Barr for the role of Treasurer-Tax Collector. She understands that the position she is running for on the ballot is determined externally by the voters, not internally. I reiterate— “real world” thinking!

Bottom line: Jennifer Barr has the experience and drive to improve the tax collector's office. A vote for Jennifer is a vote for change in an area of our county government that REALLY needs it!

Sandy Meitrott

Mountain Ranch

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.