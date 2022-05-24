Editor
What sets Jennifer Barr apart from her opponent running for Treasurer-Tax Collector? There are many things, but there is one significant factor. What is that, you say?
Jennifer has experience both inside and outside the government bubble. She will bring a new perspective to the job of Treasurer-Tax Collector because she's worked outside government in the "real world." It certainly lends a different and enlightening perspective!
This is why we MUST Elect Jennifer Barr for Calaveras Treasurer-Tax Collector! In addition, it appears outgoing elected officials in Calaveras County seem to think they choose their successors. That makes the voters in this county feel a bit inconsequential. This is another reason to vote for Jennifer Barr for the role of Treasurer-Tax Collector. She understands that the position she is running for on the ballot is determined externally by the voters, not internally. I reiterate— “real world” thinking!
Bottom line: Jennifer Barr has the experience and drive to improve the tax collector's office. A vote for Jennifer is a vote for change in an area of our county government that REALLY needs it!
Sandy Meitrott
Mountain Ranch