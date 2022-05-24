Editor
Lisa Muetterties has so much applicable experience that qualifies her to be our supervisor. Her passion for Calaveras is palpable. Who better to address the housing issues many of our residents are facing, than someone FROM Calaveras…..who has raised a family here, and who’s worked in Calaveras in the real estate and property management field? At Independence Hall she told us that our auditor’s office is 7-8,000 entries behind on mailing the supplemental tax bills. How can this be happening? All that revenue NOT reaching our budget. She hits the nail on the head talking about the situation with the county’s lack of adequate employee staffing. This must change. One of her targets for improvement is the condition of the Calaveras Animal Shelter. This facility is a stain on the face of Calaveras...not the employees, the facility. She is willing to work hand in hand with Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS), the only organization that assists the homeless animals of our shelter, to make positive changes for our animals. Personally, I am impressed with her knowledge and sincerity, and I hope she’ll be our new District 3 Supervisor.
Amy Monsen
Murphys