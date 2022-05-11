Editor's Note: The following Q&A was administered to the Calaveras County Treasurer-Tax Collector candidates via email. Lehua Mossa and Jennifer Barr are the two candidates listed on the June 7 Primary ballot. For candidate profiles, voter information and election-related articles, visit our Election Forum.
How do you define the Treasurer-Tax Collector role, and what kind of influence and/or responsibilities are included in the position that constituents might not know about?
Mossa: As an elected official, it is the Treasurer-Tax Collector's responsibility to be a trusted custodian of county funds. Responsibilities of the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office go beyond the billing and collection of secured, unsecured and supplemental property taxes; it also includes collection of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), collection of cannabis cultivation tax (Measure G), county business licenses, and daily deposits from county wide departments, school districts and special districts. All of these functions are carried out by County Code and the California Revenue and Taxation Code.
Barr: The most widely known function of the Treasurer-Tax Collector is, of course, the billing and collection of property taxes, and more recently, cannabis tax. The Treasurer-Tax Collector also collects the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and issues business licenses. Additionally, and more importantly, the Treasurer-Tax Collector serves as the banker for the county, schools, and special districts. These entities deposit their funds through the Treasurer’s Office. The Treasurer oversees the investment of these funds while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet cash flow requirements. The Treasurer-Tax Collector is a member of the Strategic Planning and Financing Committee and as such has influence over shaping the county’s future planning and goals. The primary role of the Treasurer-Tax Collector should be to provide management and leadership as well as advocate for the resources needed to ensure that the office functions in an efficient and effective manner and in compliance with laws and regulations.
What are the key factors in running an efficient Treasurer-Tax Collector's office?
Mossa: I believe there are several important factors in running an efficient office. First is consistency with collections, office procedures and taxpayers. Second is keeping an open mind and allowing for adjustments to be made when necessary. Most important, striving to serve the residents of Calaveras County with transparency and respect.
Barr: The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is a service department. As such, the people and processes are the primary factors to an efficient Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. The office must have sufficient staffing to be able to complete the work at hand using processes that limit duplication and redundancy.
What makes you the best candidate for Treasurer-Tax Collector?
Mossa: I have had the privilege of working in the tax collector’s office since 2012. Over the last 10 years, I have had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience of collection and treasury functions, including the handling of the county’s investment portfolio. My daily responsibilities as the assistant Treasurer-Tax Collector include much of the tasks I would be inheriting if elected. I believe firsthand experience in this position, and my love and respect for this office and our community, make me the most qualified candidate for Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Barr: I have 20 years’ experience in Calaveras government. I worked 10 years with Public Works, primarily as a Program Manager overseeing grants and recycling programs. I then worked 10 years in the Auditor-Controller’s Office performing the duties of the Property Tax Manager. During that time, I worked closely with both the Assessor’s Office and the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. For the last five years, I have been employed as a technical consultant/subject matter expert for a global company implementing property tax software in various California counties. I have an associate degree in criminal justice from a former life but have also studied business. I have taken several accounting, economic and public administration classes. Although I do not currently work in the office, I understand the duties and challenges of the office. The combination of my government experience coupled with my recent private sector experience will provide a new perspective to the position of Treasurer-Tax Collector.
If elected, what changes, if any, would you make to operations in your office?
Mossa: If elected, there is not much I would like to change. I am proud of the work and customer service our office provides. Keeping consistent with our current office procedures and maintaining excellent customer service is what I feel is the most important. Over the years, we have continued to make improvements by integrating new electronic processes. One thing we are currently working to improve is providing taxpayers more options when making payments.
Barr: My highest priority will be to provide the best customer service in the most efficient and effective manner possible while safeguarding the public’s funds. To accomplish that goal, I would thoroughly evaluate existing processes and procedures to determine how to best increase efficiencies and transparencies. This might include changes in staffing levels and assignments, cross-training, and implementing new technology.
Is there anything unique (compared to other jurisdictions) about the Treasurer-Tax Collector position in Calaveras County?
Mossa: I think what makes this position unique is that it encompasses so much more than the billing and collecting local property taxes. During this process of running for Treasurer-Tax Collector, that is the most common comment I have received. I also think what makes this position unique is that it requires experience you can only receive from within the department. I have enjoyed highlighting my office during my campaign.
Barr: What makes the Calaveras Treasurer-Tax Collector position unique compared to other jurisdictions is the amount of direct contact the position has with the constituents. When fully staffed, the office only has five full-time equivalent positions including the Treasurer-Tax Collector. This means the Treasurer-Tax Collector must be on hand to provide support where and whenever needed. Having worked from home for the past five years, I look forward to once again working in an office environment and interacting with both colleagues and the public.