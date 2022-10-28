With Election Day right around the corner, perhaps the most controversial Calaveras County measure on the ballot is Measure A.
Per the ballot, Measure A is projected to generate approximately $5 million annually to “fund local fire districts and the City of Angels Camp Fire Department for staffing, training, equipment, and other costs” by enacting a 1% sales tax at all retail venues in Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp.
The measure requires a 50%+1 vote to pass—not a 2/3s supermajority as listed in the impartial analysis. This was a clerical error, according to Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner.
Measure A, a special tax, has been deemed essential by proponents and fire chiefs who warn that rural fire districts can’t compete with the higher pay and recruitment efforts from Cal Fire and larger municipal fire departments, resulting in staffing shortages that could impact response times. The additional funding from Measure A is also projected to allow the reopening of several vacant fire stations.
But some, including members of the Angels Camp City Council, have voiced concerns about the sales tax increase, particularly if similar measures to fund emergency services in Tuolumne County are not passed this November, which could potentially drive shoppers away when making big purchases.
Other members of the community have expressed doubts about whether Measure A is the right way to support local fire services. Dana Nichols, chairman of the citizen committee behind Measure A, answers some of their questions.
1. Why isn't wasteful administrative spending and duplication of efforts addressed first? Are there any discussions of consolidating some of the departments? Is it necessary to have as many individual departments as we do instead of one centralized department?
“It is true that there would be some efficiencies in running one large agency rather than nine smaller agencies. Consolidating the existing districts would require voter approval. Some communities may value their independence, and voters there might not want to be part of a larger organization. Also, there would be the question of how and whether to adjust existing property tax rates, which vary greatly between the districts. In addition to the variation in the basic share of property tax going to each district, they also vary in terms of whether they have additional, voter-approved special taxes. If a consolidated district were to simply keep existing taxes, that would mean that some taxpayers in places like Ebbetts Pass, Copperopolis and San Andreas would be paying more than taxpayers in Mokelumne Hill, Altaville-Melones and Valley Springs. But if the consolidation vote tried to equalize the tax rate countywide, then it might trigger opposition from voters in places that currently have very low property tax rates. This issue of different property tax rates was not addressed when Foothill Fire Protection District and Jenny Lind Fire Protection District consolidated to form Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District (CalCo), and so property owners in different parts of the CalCo district now pay different amounts for the same service, although they may not know it since it is buried so deep in the property tax apportionment system set up after Proposition 13 and Proposition 218 many decades ago.
“Where the real savings of consolidation might come would be in having fewer stations and firefighters. In a city of 45,000 people, roughly the population of Calaveras County, there might only be three or four fire stations. But that is more acceptable in a city because people are close together and so firefighters can arrive quickly. In a rural area like Calaveras County, eliminating stations would greatly increase response times. This would save money on the fire expenditures end but would increase losses to property and life for those parts of the county where it would take longer for help to arrive. Voters would have to decide whether the increased losses were worth enduring in exchange for saving money up front. The reason that we have fire stations in some parts of the county where firefighters only respond to a few hundred calls a year is because, at least for now, voters in those districts want the service more than they want whatever money could be saved by closing the local station and waiting for help to come from farther away.
“Given the many hurdles to winning countywide voter approval for consolidation, I and others trying to address the staffing crisis in local fire agencies decided to focus on what we believe is a more viable alternative, ie. the 1% sales tax. This avoids any new burden on property owners. It also means that visitors to the county pay a substantial share, which is fair given that our firefighters also respond to emergencies involving tourists.”
2. The majority of calls are EMS (Emergency Medical Services). Why isn't ALS (Advanced Life Support) transportation addressed, which benefits all residents?
“Ambulance service is regulated in California by regional emergency services agencies. Currently, American Legion Ambulance has the contract for most of Calaveras County. The Calaveras County Fire Services Joint Powers Authority did apply to serve those parts of the county currently served by American Legion, but the Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services Agency decided to keep the contract with American Legion. There are some among the county's fire district leadership (both board members and chiefs) who believe that fire agency-based ambulances would provide a better service than American Legion provides. Others don't agree and believe it would be unmanageable and potentially financially devastating to the fire districts. As it stands, only one fire district, Ebbetts Pass, provides ambulance service and that service is subsidized by a special property tax approved by Ebbetts Pass voters. In general, areas where voters are willing to pay for better service always have the option to vote to have it. Yet the economic base and philosophy of different parts of the county varies, and so different communities have made different decisions. That said, Measure A gives local districts flexibility in how they improve emergency response. It may be that some agencies will decide to use Measure A revenue to add paramedics to their engines. So in that sense, ALS might be addressed in that a paramedic could get to a patient sooner and stabilize them while waiting for the American Legion ambulance to arrive.”
3. Can you show how this funding would have changed the outcome from the Butte Fire, with real response time data and suppression actions?
“The advantage to improving staffing and response times for local fire districts in Calaveras County is that often we can get to wildland fires quickly while they are still small and stop them before they become huge like the Butte Fire. However, the Butte Fire started in Amador County and then spread into Calaveras County. So improved staffing in Calaveras County would have done nothing to improve the initial response in Amador County. Once the Butte Fire reached Calaveras County, it was a wall of flame driven by wind out of the north and was not containable. It was only when the winds dropped five days later that the by then large number of crews sent here through mutual aid were able to contain it. Even so, improved local staffing would increase the crews available for individual structure defense. And though Cal Fire does seek to protect property, many in the fire service quietly say they believe that local firefighters on home turf fight harder to protect their communities.”
4. Salaries and staffing in Ebbetts Pass are well above anything else in the county. Why is $650,000 going there?
“Ebbetts Pass currently has two paid firefighters on its engine in Hathaway Pines and three on its engine in Arnold. The district has recently had less success than in the past at recruiting and holding on to non-paid personnel, although I have to confess I don't remember whether that particular district refers to the non-paid as volunteers, interns or reservists. Not only could Ebbetts Pass possibly bring staffing up to the recommended four firefighters on those engines it currently does staff, but it also would have the option of staffing the now-vacant station in Camp Connell. That would greatly reduce response times on upper Highway 4 and reduce wear on the heavy equipment that must now drive uphill every time there's a fire, car crash or medical emergency on upper Highway 4.
“It should also be noted that the allocation formula tried to address those districts with more population and property to protect. Ebbetts Pass is distinctive in that it has high property values ... just under 30 percent of the total assessed property value in the county is in Ebbetts Pass even though the district has only 15% of the county's population (lots of vacation homes). In contrast, Calaveras Consolidated (the Valley Springs area) has about a third of the county's population but only 25% of the assessed property value (ie. lower value homes and they tend to be owner occupied, rather than second homes or vacation rentals).
“Finally, the rest of the county benefits if Ebbetts Pass is adequately staffed because then Ebbetts Pass engines are ready to show up and help during large incidents requiring mutual aid.”
5. What data do you have that shows you can recruit and retain quality firefighters at minimum wage without benefits? What is your projected cost per hour of salary, taxes, fair labor standards (FLSA), and workers compensation? What happens when California goes to $22 per hour minimum wage? With these real costs, how many firefighters can you hire?
“If I understand correctly, Question 5 is asking why the citizens behind Measure A didn't set the proposed sales tax amount higher, say at 1.5 or 2% so we'd be able to offer salaries competitive with urban areas in California. The answer is that we asked our local fire chiefs what it would cost to hire entry level firefighters here. They said that $15 an hour would be a good start, in part because with all the overtime built into firefighter schedules (they tend to work 2-on-4-off shifts, ie. 48 hours on and then four days off). They work enough overtime that the base salary, Social Security and workers comp comes to about $60,000. Add on costs for protective gear, training and some bare-bones capped benefit package (ie. time off and a limited monthly amount to go to health insurance or retirement) and the total comes to around $75,000 a year per firefighter. Having two on duty 24/7 requires hiring six people to cover the shifts. So that comes to around $450,000 for a district that now has only volunteers to hire so that at least two would be on duty 24/7.
“What happens when minimum wage rises? Maybe we have fewer firefighters, only one paid on duty rather than two. Maybe sales tax goes up with the resulting inflation and revenue rises to cover costs. We can't crystal ball gaze every eventuality. But the citizen committee didn't want to set the sales tax too high. We didn't feel it is realistic to try to offer Bay Area-level salaries given that many of us who live here are on fixed incomes that are far less than those Bay Area salaries. We believe Measure A will provide enough revenue to significantly improve staffing. Also, hiring for living-wage salaries is not the only option. Measure A can be used to improve volunteer staffing whether by offering stipends, incentives or training subsidies. Some districts may find that if they take better care of their volunteers, more of them will be willing to cover shifts even without a salary. We anticipate that districts will make their own plans and that those plans could emphasize paid firefighters, volunteer firefighters, or a combination.”
