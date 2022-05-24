Editor
Having once been press secretary to two Republican U.S. Congressmen, I’m a political junkie. And as someone who cares about Calaveras, I’ve been following the District 3 Supervisor race closely. Both candidates are giving it their all–I’ve attended their “meet-and-greets.” I thank them for their commitment to Calaveras.
Both have similar positions on the issues–but there’s something distinctly different about these candidates. An unseemly element of Lisa’s platform, in events and online, is Lisa attacking her opponent. The front page of her website grossly twists and mischaracterizes the reality of the moderator’s mistake at a candidate forum almost two months ago, falsely casting the blame on her opponent.
She’s also been heard disparaging him at her meet-and-greets. She posts mistruths and distortions on Facebook. She claims to be victimized online by Martin supporters, yet offers no proof (and none can be found on Facebook). She complains about the very thing she herself is doing (see: May 19 post on Real Upper Highway 4 Facebook page). This could just be a campaign strategy, falsely crying foul to distract and deflect from your own questionable campaign practices.
This doesn’t feel like leadership to me.
Martin Huberty doesn’t disparage anyone at his meet-and-greets. He doesn’t engage in petty social media attacks. He refrains from defending himself over disinformation being spread about him, staying positive and focused on the issues and solutions.
This feels like leadership.
When he doesn’t have answers to questions, he says so. He consults with experts. He hosted a roundtable about childcare services in Arnold where there are none. At an event in Dorrington, Ebbetts Pass Fire Chief Mike Johnson spoke on the subject of wildfire preparedness and prevention. At his Calaveras Housing Town Hall in Murphys, Martin arranged for a national housing expert to present her analysis of the current state of the county’s housing crisis, as well as viable solutions. Good leaders know they must surround themselves with professional experts and utilize their expertise in finding solutions.
Martin stays above the fray, listens to constituents, consults with experts, and remains humble - a true leader.
Marcie Powers
Arnold