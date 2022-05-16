Editor's Note: The following Q&A was administered to the Calaveras County District 3 supervisorial candidates via email. Lisa Muetterties and Martin Huberty are the two candidates listed on the June 7 Primary ballot. For candidate profiles, voter information and election-related articles, visit our Election Forum.
What are the three most important issues you hope to tackle as District 3 Supervisor?
Muetterties: 1) Workforce housing—seek to place funds aside for our future housing needs for the workforce. I am familiar with housing grants and would like to see our county prepare for our future to help small business and county employees with housing needs and homeownership. Short term rentals need regulation to help curb the many issues from absentee owners with no local management or oversight. Tourism is vital to our economy and we need to protect this resource and tax revenue.
2) Murphys—work with and bring the community together to provide parking, restrooms, and repair of sidewalks to support and improve the downtown Murphys district. I would like to work with the community to address these issues applying for historical grants.
3) Public Works and snow removal—this has become a health and safety issue in the upper Highway 4 corridor. I want to work with Public Works to better prepare for snow removal and staffing. Provide training for extra hires, so they can be called out on big storms to assist. Public Works staff does a great job and could use more resources.
Huberty: 1) Public safety—police, fire, snow removal, and ensuring utilities and emergency services remain available during storms and disasters, to name a few. As Supervisor my top priority will be maintaining the safety and well-being of Calaveras County residents. We need to fully staff, train, and support county departments, particularly those departments that maintain and ensure public safety.
2) The local economy and the budget—in order to pay for public safety, maintain our roads, improve local infrastructure, attract and retain county employees, and balance the budget, we have to have a sustainable and thriving local economy. Over the last 30 years Calaveras has shifted to a largely tourism-based economy. This is particularly true in District 3.
3) Finally, we have to address the housing shortage. A number of factors have contributed to the current situation—the increasing number of homes that have been converted to short term rentals, the bullish real estate market in 2020-2021, state and local regulations that limit construction of affordable housing. We must implement a number of changes to help streamline and encourage new housing construction.
What makes you the best candidate for Supervisor?
Muetterties: Living in District 3 for 39 years, being a small business owner for 34 years and having four generations of family currently living in District 3. I understand the needs of all the constituents. I believe having a supervisor that can relate to all age groups is important in the decision-making process. I served on the planning commission representing District 3 for four years and participated in the General Plan update. The information that I was able to learn was invaluable in understanding our county. From zoning, land use, fire, water, and what types of projects would serve our county well. I served as a state director for the California Association of Realtors working on legislative issues for 20 years. I served on budget committees, and I am a fiscal conservative. I have 30 years volunteering in Calaveras County. I understand the issues and concerns of the constituents having lived here for a long time and being involved in the communities. I will be able to work with the other supervisors and staff to help accomplish goals. I will be 100% committed to representing District 3. I care about Calaveras County and will work to make us proud and strong.
Huberty: I am the most qualified candidate for Supervisor due to my temperament, education, and business experience. I received a BA in international relations with an emphasis in diplomacy from UC Davis. I went on to have a successful career in the film industry and moved back to Calaveras to bring my skills and experience to the place my family has called home since the 1850s. I see the job of Supervisor as a natural progression from the work I have been doing in the county as the executive director of the county visitors bureau, CEO of the chamber of commerce, director of Angels Camp Museum, and as a board member on the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance. I have knowledge, experience, and a proven track record of success. I am a collaborative, pragmatic, problem solver who wants to work on behalf of everyone in District 3 and throughout Calaveras County.
What are your views on affordable housing and short-term rentals in the community? What role, if any, should the county government play in regulating these affairs?
Muetterties: Affordable housing—we have low-income housing and assistance already. We need workforce housing. I would like to see our county lift restrictions to allow for the R2 and R3 zoning to be built with septics. These types of zoning provide an affordable option. I would like to see our county explore grants for existing building conversions for apartments. This is being done in larger cities and the state approves of these types of housing. This is another option for affordable rentals. I would also like to see our county explore the use of Transient Occupancy Tax funds setting aside funds for housing. Having matched funds for grants to help with the workforce housing for down payment assistance and homeownership. Short term rentals need regulation to protect the integrity. When renewing the yearly business license, I would like to see our county apply regulated rules. 1) Snow removal and parking in public roadways. Provide snow removal to tenants. Mandate the Calaveras County code section 10.28 Cars must be parked in driveways and not impede on snow removal. 2) Enforce existing state occupancy laws on the number of people per bedroom. CA Section 503(b) Code. Two people per bedroom, plus one. Provide a secured trash bin to help deter animals/wildlife from spreading trash.
Huberty: We have an affordable housing crisis in Calaveras. This is part of a larger problem that is impacting the entire state. When we speak of affordable it’s not just low income, it’s moderate-income families that struggle finding homes in our area. There are a number of factors contributing to the affordable housing shortage: state and local regulations, housing market/property values, and short term rentals. The county needs to develop a strategic approach to housing policy that addresses both the housing shortage and the issues associated with short term rentals. We need to get input from experts. We can look to our neighbors and adapt what has worked in other counties facing similar issues as those we face in Calaveras. We need to address the infrastructure and zoning issues that continue to block sensible housing construction. We also need to revise the local building restrictions to streamline and encourage homebuilding.
In a society that is becoming ever more divided, what influence might state/national politics have in your role as Supervisor? What can you do to bring the community together?
Muetterties: District 3 is great! We are widespread and unique. From the mountains to the foothills. I am not affiliated with a political party or any organizations. I have worked with federal and state legislators. I have experience in working with the legislature and would look forward to building ties and working relationships. I am excited about the ability to close the gap between communities and work together. District 3 coming together with one voice will be more powerful. I will lead the individual communities coming together and call on each community when we need a stronger voice for the district to band as one. We are defined as Upper Highway 4, Murphys and have now added Vallecito to our district. We all have unique issues and challenges. I will meet and work with the constituents in all communities. I am vested up the hill and down the hill. I have a proven track record representing all of District 3. My goal ultimately will be to bring the individual communities together on all issues. I will hold town hall meetings and encourage our business association and community groups to work in solidarity.
Huberty: No matter where we come from, or our political leanings, we all share common values, we all live here, we all vote here and together we are Calaveras. County supervisor is a local nonpartisan office. I do not believe that partisan issues at the state or federal level should influence our local representatives. I believe it is the role of Supervisor to focus on and work on behalf of Calaveras County. I am registered as a No Party Preference voter. I am solely focused on local issues that impact local businesses and residents of Calaveras County and District 3. If elected Supervisor, I will work day in and day out with all of my constituents and stakeholders to find solutions and opportunities. Regardless of who’s elected, I hope we all can come together to find solutions and address local issues that impact all of us.
What can you, as Supervisor, do to help prevent catastrophic wildfires and keep people safe during fire season?
Muetterties: I will continue to promote fire-safe communities, upholding the Cal Fire regulations of PRC. 4290 and 4291. I support continuing efforts to receive grants that are providing fire breaks around our communities. I will continue to support the Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program. I was here and volunteered at the crisis center during the Butte Fire. I worked alongside county workers and with a housing charity program. Our county established a Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services Department, and I will continue to support and aid this department to make them stronger in our communities. I would promote supporting bonding all fire departments in our district so that the departments are paid staff and reduce the volunteer departments. Having staffed fire departments reduces response times. It also aids in homeowners insurance policies being written and keeping costs down by having better fire ratings.
Huberty: If elected Supervisor, addressing and preventing catastrophic wildfires will be a top priority of mine. I have read the 2020 Calaveras County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), and I encourage everyone else to as well. I support the findings and recommendations of the CWPP. I will coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to access funds, improve education and outreach, increase defensible space and fire-hardening, and develop fuel load reduction program priorities. I’ll work to continue the existing public-private partnerships between the county and our partners like Sierra Pacific Industries and CHIPs to reduce fuel loads. Nearly all the residents of District 3 live in the wildland-urban interface zone. There’s been great work done to lower fuel around the communities along Highway 4. I want to see more. We must protect our giant sequoias for future generations. I’d like county agencies to start doing fire drills. Having systems in place is one thing, but practicing them could make the difference between life and death during an emergency. The county office of emergency services was formed in the wake of the Butte Fire, and I pledge to ensure they are adequately funded and supported by the board of supervisors.
What can be done to help residents who have lost their fire insurance coverage or have seen their rates drastically increase?
Muetterties: The California state commissioner, Lara, has come out with new regulations to assist homeowners with insurance issues. I would recommend reading up on fire hardening your homes. Simple things as keeping your roofs and yards free of debris, screen gutters and proper venting are helping the underwriters in writing better insurance policies. The commissioner is requesting a 25% reduction in policies for homes that fall into fire-safe communities and meet the fire hardening criteria. This should be available around July of this year. I would also recommend that if you or an immediate family member are veterans to contact USAA. They have great policies out there for the veterans. Our local insurance providers are more knowledgeable about our area and know the best policies that exist at all times. I suggest using local providers and CA carriers. Make sure and ask if the policy is a CA carrier. This is important if you ever have an issue and need the state commissioner’s assistance.
Huberty: This issue must be part of a comprehensive approach to addressing fire safety. We have to address the threat of catastrophic wildfires and, at the same time, we need to hold insurance companies accountable. For instance, I was recently on a call with the governor’s representative for fire insurance and the Calaveras Big Trees Association helping to make the highest office in the state aware of this community's concerns about insurance. We need to have updated community mitigation plans in place with risk assessments, evacuation plans, dedicated funding, and clear goals to reduce the threat of fire in the county. We all have a responsibility to protect our homes, businesses and properties from fire by maintaining defensible space and hardening our structures to prevent the spread of wildfires. Insurance companies in California have a responsibility to provide fair rates and coverage to homeowners in our community.
How will you support the tourism industry of Calaveras County while also preserving the community's desirability and attainability for working class residents?
Muetterties: Being a small business owner, I understand the needs of the working class. I support tourism in our communities. We cannot rely solely on tourism as the basis for our communities. We need to encourage “shop local” and support local businesses during the off season. The needs of the local business and workers are important. I managed vacation rentals for over 30 years. I support tourism in our communities. I understand the importance. Our workforce needs better paying jobs and industry in our county. I participated in the General Plan update that was 21 years old while serving on the planning commission. We are now set to be able to bring viable projects and industry to our county, maintaining our rural character but allowing for more desirable jobs for our working class.
Huberty: Tourism is vital to the economy of Calaveras County. As executive director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and director of the Chamber of Commerce, it is my job to bring tourists to our area and businesses responsibly. As Supervisor it will continue to be my job to make sure that the tourism we need for revenue does not detract from the rural character we love about Calaveras. Upgrading infrastructure to better accommodate visitors will make life more livable for locals—better signage, more public restrooms, filling empty storefronts for a start. Parking in Murphys can be a problem. I have trouble getting onto Highway 4 from my road on the weekends. Fixing these issues will benefit locals and our visitors alike. This balancing act is something that I am uniquely qualified to manage.
How can state and county services (schools, law enforcement, social services) work together to tackle big issues like child welfare, mental health and crime, and how might you help facilitate this cooperation?
Muetterties: I would like to facilitate meetings with the sheriff, superintendent of schools, and social services. We need to be meeting and working together with these county services and communicating the needs of the children to better serve our students, families and community. I will work to find and provide funding to provide resources to the community. We need to continue to support the sheriff with funding for the school resource officer. This has been a critical component over the years in our school districts. Mental health is an area that our county needs to invest more resources in. I have met with a representative of Mark Twain Medical and have spoken with Sheriff Dibasilio. I would like to work towards a better solution for mental and behavioral health.
Huberty: I have a history of bringing different groups together to find common goals and productive pathways forward. I will make it a priority to fund social services in the county. I will fight to make sure we are funding critical aspects of our county like mental health services and education. Childcare is not something the board of supervisors can directly manage, but as Supervisor I will also have a bully pulpit. When issues arise that are not under the control of the board, we still have the ability to act. We can bring attention to our constituent’s needs. I support the entirety of law enforcement, which includes the sheriff’s office, the jail, the public defender, probation, and the district attorney’s office. I also support the marijuana task force. I will be a supervisor that listens to everyone and advocates for every member of our community.
How will you connect with your constituents and stay informed as Supervisor?
Muetterties: I am 100% available to the constituents now and will continue to be so when elected. I will provide an open meeting policy and be available to the constituents. I will hold town hall meetings in the different communities to provide information and answer questions as needed. I currently have social media sites available and respond to the constituents in a timely manner. I respond to my emails and have a mobile phone that is available. Being a business owner has trained me in the importance of communicating with the public and I will continue this as Supervisor.
Huberty: My current positions with the visitors bureau and the chamber of commerce have helped me form very close relationships with people in all of the local industries and government. My personal phone number is on my website, www.huberty4calaveras.com. I pledge to maintain that level of approachability in office. Supervisor Callaway currently holds regular office hours at our district library branches, and I would like to continue that tradition. Town halls are an excellent way to get input from the community when major issues arise. Democracy is not a spectator sport, and I will be engaged and available to anyone with a stake in Calaveras County.
What is your ideal vision of Calaveras County in 10 years? What kind of growth would you like to see (in population, types of businesses, etc.), and what might look different than it does today?
Muetterties: I would like to maintain our rural character. We are surrounded by state and federal lands. I believe we need to work on our infrastructure. Our water sources and flumes are very old and in need of upgrades. We need to work on our communication systems. PG&E is working to improve our overhead lines. Our internet data and cell data is not able to adequately support our population. I would like to see these upgrades completed. Many people enjoy living rural and being able to telecommute from their homes, but face challenges. My 10-year plan would be to address our failing county roads and see the existing vacant buildings upgraded and support businesses.
Huberty: In 10 years, I see Calaveras County in full stride. The infrastructure is in place to allow both residents and visitors to fully enjoy the scenic beauty and rural nature of the area. We have safe evacuation routes and a much safer landscape surrounding our communities. The work of making our forests more wildfire resilient will have stimulated a local forest products industry. The county and private enterprise have partnered to get our roads plowed more efficiently in the winters. We have a balanced budget that meets the needs of our citizens and public servants. Broadband expansion has enabled many to pursue higher paying lines of work that were unavailable in the area before. The mix of housing is much healthier. More young families own homes. Long term rentals with reasonable rents are the norm. We have enough hotel rooms and short term rentals to handle the tourist influxes and local events with ease. I see Calaveras as it was, is, and always will be, wonderful and thriving. I humbly ask the voters of District 3 to trust me with the job of leading this magical place we all love into the future.