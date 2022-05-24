Editor
Experience where it counts.
We’re about to elect a new county Treasurer-Tax Collector, and we have two candidates from which to choose. Lehua Mossa has been working in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office for 10 years, currently in the position of Deputy Tax Collector-Treasurer for the past six years. She has firsthand experience with the internal workings of the department and has been mentored and is endorsed by our current Treasurer-Tax Collector Barbara Sullivan.
Jennifer Barr's experience, however, is another story altogether. She stated, in a recent forum, she doesn’t know how the office is working and will need time to understand how the job is done. What we have, and need to preserve, is a well-run effective department. Having first hand internal experience is critical, and Lehua Mossa fits the bill.
Please consider voting for Lehua Mossa for County Treasurer Tax Collector.
Marti Crane
Valley Springs