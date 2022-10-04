School board candidates for the 2022 November elections for the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) and Bret Harte Union High School Districts (BHUHSD) gathered on Oct 27 at a Candidates Night event sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Association, Calaveras County Association of Realtors, and Destination Angels Camp.
Candidates answered questions posed by moderators Laurie Giannini, Destination Angels Camp Board of Directors member and CEO of Calaveras County Fair, and Tim Oskey, Destination Angels Camp board chair.
Four questions were given to each prospective board member, along with an opportunity for introductions and closing statements. Alongside MTUESD and BHUHSD board candidates, candidates for the Yosemite Community College District (YCCD) and Angels Camp City Council were given the chance to share their perspectives and reasons for running in the upcoming election. Speakers were also present to discuss ballot Measure A (support for local fire departments) and Measure E (MTUESD bond).
The candidates
Scott McNurlin, who is vying for a position on the MTUESD board, introduced himself as a “community member of Angels Camp for the last 28 years,” as well as pointing out that he is a Bret Harte graduate (2004) and has three children currently in the district. McNurlin also works within the district as a custodian at Mark Twain Elementary and was a district mechanic, maintaining buses and buildings within the district for four years, as well as working with fire departments maintaining equipment. He stated, “I’ve been around for quite some time and understand how all this stuff works. ...(I’m) looking forward to hopefully taking on this next step in life and helping the kids make things better.”
Timothy Randall, a Bret Harte teacher and 20-year veteran MTUESD board member up for re-election, stated, “I offer to the constituency my experience on the board and the perspective of a parent, coach, community member, as I will continue to listen, deliberate, and make decisions with my fellow board members to help our students maintain a sound district.”
Crystal Molina introduced herself as a mother of three who has had school-age children in the district the past 14 years. Molina stated, “Though as of this year I no longer have children in this district I am 100 % vested in the education and wellbeing of our students and staff. I chose to run for board because I believe elementary education plays a critical role in our students’ educational life.” Molina stated she was proud to have her children in the district, where they were “greeted with a warm smile upon arriving to school” and “the atmosphere was positive, welcoming, and had that small town feel that I fell absolutely in love with.”
Molina continued, “As the years have gone by, for me, that feeling has diminished. The pandemic was truly an eye-opening experience for many. The state overstepping the authority of parents, our school board seemed to shift or at least it felt that way to me, representing the state to the parents rather than the parents to the state. Over the last couple years the relationship between school boards and parents have been compromised, and one of my goals is to rebuild that trust to bring back that small town feel to our schools and to restore the faith of the parents and our community in our site administrators, staff, and our school board.
I support parental rights in education, transparency in education, providing a safe and healthy environment for each of our students, physically, mentally and socially. I will honor every word of the MTUESD mission statement, I support education, not indoctrination. I do not support any sort of critical race theory or any other sort of divisive teachings in our schools.”
Ace Anderson, who is running for the first time for the BHUHSD, introduced himself as a fourth generation resident, Bret Harte alumnus, construction foreman and horse and cattle man. Anderson stated that his most important job is being a husband and a father to three kids who all attend Mark Twain Elementary and will eventually attend Bret Harte Union High School.
"I will have kids at Bret Harte for the next 11 years, so I do think I have a little vested interest in what’s going on. And my interest in the school board comes with my desire to upkeep the traditions and values that I hold so dearly within the community that I have lived in for almost 40 years with my family," stated Anderson.
Gail Bunge, who is up for re-election on the BHUHSD board, said she has "always been in education" and loves public education. Bunge, who grew up in Los Angeles, stated, "I moved up here when I met my husband like 42 years ago [and] worked at Michaelson. I've done subbing, I helped write the Healthy Start grant for VUSD, worked around [the] parent education program, and then I got on the board."
Bunge continued, "So I got on the board because I was one of those parents that was raising their hand going into the superintendent, ‘Can we do this? Why haven’t we done this? Can we do that?’ and I finally said I got to get on the board, and I ran and I got on and I learned a good lesson—that I was one of five people and a lot of the ideas that I thought I wanted to do...you're just part of a board, and you’re there to supervise school."
Bunge added, "What I want people to understand, everybody, is that a school board is responsible for three things, really. One is policy. School districts are governed by so much policy, and we have to amend it, we revise it. The policies are created from the state and federal government from mandates and laws. That’s one thing we do. Number two, we hire and supervise and evaluate the superintendent. And three, we are responsible for the budget, so that includes everything that's happening—field trips, salaries, expulsions—those are a school district's three responsibilities. We are not lawmakers. We are not legislators."
Joan Lark, who is also up for reelection, stated, “I am an incumbent for the Bret Harte school board. I have been on the school board for a while. I’m very involved. I have been on the curriculum committee, the discipline committee, I have been on the executive council for special education, and I have been here when this theater was built, when we’ve had the facilities expanded for sports.”
She continued, “We have an excellent curriculum for our students, we try to have something for everybody so if they want to go onto college, we want to have courses that will challenge them so that they can compete with anyone from a large city. We have courses for students that want to go into the workforce. So I think that’s very important. We have a wonderful staff here. They’re very caring, and we do have ways for parents to get involved. We wish they could get more involved. We have [a] curriculum committee, we have [a] discipline committee, we have [a] school site council, and we always try to get parents involved in all of these things.”
Nicolas Valente, a new incumbent for BHUHSD, describes himself as a fifth generation Calaveras County resident. Valente stated, "I have a daughter who is a sophomore now, my son is a 7th grader at Mark Twain. I’m gonna have children in this high school for the next six years. And I've always kind of lived under the motto ‘Be involved with what you love. Be involved with what you think is right.’"
Valente continued, "If there is a sport in this town, I’ve probably helped coach it, probably helped put on parades. I’m a board member for AMA. … Some of my past other boards I’ve been on [are the] fish and game commission for the county, Oak Hardwood Advisory Committee for the country, I was one of the founding directors for the resource conservation district when it was founded and voted in by the public, I was a director for the farm bureau, I’m currently on the CCA, Calaveras Cattleman Association, as a secretary of treasury. I put my name out there. I’m willing to put in the time to do what I think is right to support the community. … I spend a lot of time on this campus, and I am not a faculty member, but I think being on the school board, especially with having kids going for the next six years, is a place I think I can do well, and I hope the support I've been hearing follows through. I just want to say I’m here, and there’s a stop sign."
Questions for each candidate and their answers are posted below. The entire event was recorded and published on Bret Harte Theater’s YouTube page.
MTUESD Candidates (3 Candidates, 2 open positions)
How should the school board engage the opinions of parents and the community within the district?
Randall: “An important part of the engagement with the community is communication and information. The parents need to know procedures, they need to know how to communicate back to the board. That there are certain state restrictions that we have and we need to go through the proper routes so we don’t get any kind of backlash from the county or the state.”
McNurlin: “Just being more upfront, more forthcoming. I feel over the last couple years that there’s been a large gap between what’s being brought to us as parents vs what the school board is actually putting out. … So being able to, I don’t know, to be more on social media or if it [would] be more in person somehow, but one way or another definitely need to get out to the parents a little bit more than what the school board has. If it’s moving it around to different school sites, bouncing it around, making it easier for parents to access.”
Molina: “Social media is a good tool. I think that that's always something good to utilize to be able to open a dialog but the communication is number one. I would say maybe putting the word out more. … Most of us know where to find the board meetings, where they’re taking place, that they do alternate at the other, you know, Copper site, and then Mark Twain. But maybe trying to be more forthcoming, like put the information out more about when upcoming meetings are so that we can try to get more engagement from parents. I’ve attended quite a few of the board meetings myself, and it’s hard to have that dialogue or that open conversation when the attendance is low.”
Describe how you would provide quality education for a diverse student population.
McNurlin: “I feel Mark Twain has done a pretty good job being diverse with everything as far as education for the kids there, there's not a whole lot that needs to be addressed in that area, I feel, because Mark Twain’s been really good about..all the kids seem to be treated fairly equal, the only thing that I could see is maybe the handicap needs to be more accessible for some of these kids. I know some of the handicapped kids have a few issues but hopefully, measure E will be able to help with that and help make things a little more accessible.”
Molina: “I guess, at the board level, what I would say is that making sure that we have quality curriculum for our students and training for our staff, for our teachers; and that involvement, again, is huge with all of the classrooms, all of the levels of education.”
Randall: “I think at both Copper and Mark Twain we have outstanding teachers who have done great research in looking at the curriculum updates that we've been doing, and we've been processing that as the finance allows, and it’s a process which allows great input from the community to come look at curriculum when we're looking at adopting.”
Describe your top three objectives/projects that you hope to accomplish in your term of office.
Molina: “I would say my top three objectives would be starting with parent and community involvement. Our children are our future, so working together and being involved in our students' education we can build a strong foundation for them. As I said before, building the trust back between our community and our parents and our site administrator, staff, and our board and having them know that we hear them, and we want to do what's best for each and every single student that is attending the schools.”
Randall: “I agree with Crystal about the communication. I think it's the backbone of any school district—the communication between all of the stakeholders and the administration and the board. I think we need to continue that. We brought back the online board meetings, and that's more accessible to families who would like to involve themselves in the board meetings and are not able to make it because of family means. I want to see development of the use of (cross my fingers) of the bond passage and using those funds to help modernize and repair parts of both schools that need it. And the third part is getting more involvement from the parents. I think it's something where we are swinging back from the Covid era where we had many issues of people not being able to be involved. I think we’re seeing an improvement. I see it at the high school, and I’m sensing it at the elementary school, and I think getting more involvement by the community will be beneficial.”
McNurlin: Community involvement is huge. Copperopolis Elementary has quite a bit of parents involved with what goes on with the parent-teacher club. I don’t see that quite as much with Mark Twain, and I’d like to see both sites get a little better about that. Like Mr. Randall said, the school sites definitely need Measure E to bring them up to pretty much par; the buildings are degraded, pretty old, they all need a lot of work, a lot of modernization to take place. And, the communication with the parents is huge. I just don’t see it there right now. I think Mr. R is right as far as the online meetings are probably going to be better as far as making it easier for parents to access. But we definitely need to get more parents involved, that’s the biggest goal.
In what ways have you been of service to the community prior to becoming a candidate for the school district?
Randall: “Within the community, having two kids it was pretty much unavoidable...to become roped into coaching, and officiating, and I've done that for Little League and soccer, even though I know nothing about soccer, but like many parents that was my path into community involvement.”
McNurlin: “My wife is better to answer that than I can. She does far more than I can, I do. I’ve been gone a lot working on incidents and stuff like that...so my wife takes up most of the stuff that we do for the school, for the community. We try and donate as much time as we can for, like, the Copper PTC; but lately, I haven't been able to give as much time as I’d like. But here in the near future, that will change since my employment has changed. So, I’ll be able to spend more time with the school and more time, and hoping to make things better.”
Molina: “I have been involved with our children and the community on different levels, from volunteering in the classroom, attending field trips, organizing a school talent show one year (that was a first for me) at Copper Elementary, the Veterans Day parade, a float for Copper Elementary, coaching cheerleading for AMA for three years. I started a Girl Scouts troop in Copper, I did that with my girls and others for three years, and many years of being a teen mom when my husband was coaching little league.”
Bret Harte Union High School School District (4 candidates, 2 open positions)
How should the school board go about finding out and knowing what the parents in the community are thinking?
Bunge: “When I got on the board that was one of the big issues—how do we communicate with parents? Parents, you’re your child’s first and their best and their most important teacher and no one ever forgets that. A lot of parents at the high school level, by the time the kids have gotten here they’re not involved anymore. ...This is kind of your last chance to be really involved. We as the school board, we are out in the community, so we hear things. People email us. People call us. But they’re really, I think as Mr. Randall said, the line is really to go through the schools, and we are really that last line. If there is a problem it comes to the school board. We have started…we had a new principal last year, and we have a new superintendent this year, and technology is growing...so we invite parents, every year that I have been here we’re inviting you, ‘Come to our meetings, come to discipline, come to school site, join us.’ And a lot of parents come here for sports, they come here for drama and music, and we’re always trying to get you. So the meetings now are being zoomed as a lot of schools are doing. So if you can’t be at one, you can watch it, and we’re trying to bring always parents in more and more. As school board members, we always welcome comments, but we always urge you to go through the school first. We have encouraged parents to join us at every sports event, at every play….”
Lark: “As I said, we do have committees for parents to get involved in, and we really appreciate it when they come and give their input. There are also times when surveys are sent out by the school, and very few people respond to surveys. This is the way you can let us know what you’re feeling, what you want, what you don’t want. So when surveys are sent out to the parents please fill them out, but in the meantime you can get involved with the different committees, and we welcome the input.”
Valente: “It’s kind of a tough question because everybody is busy...so I think a lot of the information is glossed over as just passing, ‘Oh yeah it's a meeting next week.’ Maybe there are board meetings that are attended that nothing serious is done. I’m sure every board meeting is serious, but it may not reflect upon that parent’s ideas of what’s important at the moment. It’s just like anything, people prioritize their time, their kids' time. So I think it always has to be available to them, and it’s just like dealing with your kids. You have to blast them with information so they take it, so they really hold on to it. If it’s just a quick wave, ‘Hey, this is next week,’ it kinda goes over their head. It’s the same way with parents because we all get kind of busy, we all have lives to lead. … I think Joan makes a good point, but I think the information to find out what those committees are, how you get on them, what they entail, the time constraints, the time involvement...that is the part that really needs to be shown for the parents to be involved. Because they’re gonna make or break the decision. … I think it just needs to be more available other than a random email in your inbox.”
Anderson: “I think the school board needs to be involved. They need to go to sporting events, show up at sporting events, be at committees, talk to the students, talk to the parents, try to get their intake and how they feel on what the situations are and how it affects them, and how they want us to help carry on everything. And, I think putting it out there in different ways other than in person. Social media is, I believe, a very strong one. Everybody is on it, and you can help get take back from that also.”
Describe how you would provide quality education for a diverse student population.
Lark: “I think we do. We have courses, we have honors courses, we have AP courses so that when the students take these, if they especially [take] the AP courses, if they pass with a certain score, they don’t have to take that when they get into college. So it saves money, it can make their college career a little shorter. We also have many different electives. We have not gotten rid of any programs. When we had the downturn of the economy a few years ago, many of the schools had to give up their electives. We have not given up any of our electives. We still have auto shop, we have our technical theater, thanks to David, in this theater, we have floral arranging, we have welding, we still have these courses for the students who don’t want to go on to college, so I think that we do a very good job of course offerings of a diverse population.”
Valente: “I think, you know, it’s provided pretty well right now, and I think you have to—if being elected to the board—you have to look at that template. There’s no reason to take that and throw it away. And if there’s the ability, to grow up from it. I think, you know, you could put in the time, and if it’s feasible within the budgets to grow it to be even more diverse and allow for all kinds of programs to be available. But one thing is, you know, don’t throw away what you already know and think you're going to come in and flip the system on its head. I think it's doing pretty well right now, within the school, and I think you need to just start with that as a baseline and go from there, as high as you can go.”
Anderson: “I think the number one thing is communication with the teachers. They can communicate to us what is working and what areas we need, they need help with and we can help them go through the proper steps and move things along so that it can come to the board, so we can vote on a way to push it through. The other thing is…I feel strong in like elective classes, like ag shop with welding, mechanics, CAD, all the different classes that will help the kids when they go to college or help kids move into a trade school or a trade further on in life.”
Bunge: “First of all, I want to be clear what we’re talking about when we say diversity. What I want to say is—not different ethnicities here—but the type of students that come through our doors. Because we have kids who love sports, and that brings them here. We have scientists and mathematicians that come and are working towards getting their higher degrees. We have the children, the students, who are looking for some kind of continuation in a workforce. So the diversity is the type of kids we have. And I feel like this board has always looked ahead, and even more so now, as to what type of courses are going to be relevant. We just started a computer programming course, first time, one of our teachers got qualified to do that and has got a full class. Our auto shop class is working on an electric car now. We just hired a new ag teacher. It’s a young woman and she’s teaching both shop and welding and woodworking. So when you talk about ‘diverse,’ we have lots of different types of children. We are just starting an Esports program. If you don’t know what that is, that is video gaming. Apologies for my son who said that's a great thing to have. Esports is a sport sanctioned by the CIF which is the California Interscholastic Federation. This is attracting kids who maybe aren't swimming or playing basketball or volleyball or football. So we are trying to find a place for all the students in their diverse needs and their diverse personalities.”
Describe the top three objectives or projects you hope to accomplish in your term of office.
Valente: “Probably the first one, which is probably the main goal of the board is to be fiscally responsible with the budget. And keep it in line and do the best to provide as much as we can within the limits of what we’re given. I think second, it would be to try to work well with our new superintendent, Scott. You know, I think there’s probably going to be a learning curve on both ends if I got elected. He would help me, I’d help him. I deal with him now a little bit through AMA, and you know, I think he’s going to be a great addition to the high school. And I just think he’d be one of the objectives that needs to be focused on is making sure that his job is successful, needs to be one of the objectives to focus on and make sure it's successful. Third would be—I was kind of vague on it before—but to make sure all the channels are available for parents’ voices to be heard and recognized to the board and/or within the high school.”
Anderson: “One of my top objectives is communication with the parents and the kids, and making sure there is good communication and everybody’s voices can be heard. Knowing how the majority feels on certain subjects. Second one would be the teachers. I’ve talked with some of the teachers, and they would like the board to be a little more in tune with what’s happening from the day-to-day school issues and try and help them with discipline problems and just different areas with their programs when they need help to be able to teach the program better. The third would be trying to teach parents and school kids how when they want something done they can’t come straight to a board member and push it through that way, teaching them the proper steps-go in to the principal who goes to the superintendent. It has to go down the right avenue so we can actually discuss it and try to get something accomplished.”
Bunge: “Our projects change year to year, and it comes to us through the administration which comes from the staff. Right now, if you were to ask me right now, Covid really did a number on our kids, and you all know that. We need to attract a lot of these kids back to school. A lot of them went to homeschooling, Mountain Oaks, which are great, it’s a great school; but how do we attract them and the parents to get them in our school? That's number one right now. Number two, I mentioned before, is to make our courses relevant to what’s going on today. We’ve got some, you heard about dual enrollment. I don’t know if you know what that is. That means there are two teachers here who have their masters [and] are qualified to teach at the junior college level. The kids—we have an English class and an auto class—and the kids taking that are earning credits both in high school to graduate and in junior college. So how do we make sure these courses are relevant? We’re trying to attract more of our teachers to do that. The other thing that hasn’t been brought up that I think is really a priority right now is safety. I think that’s on everyone's minds, I know it's on our boards' minds, and we talk about it all the time. I’m really proud of this administration, they are watching out for the kids in so many ways. We have a safety plan that [is extensive] that tells you what you do, when you do it. The teachers are being trained in what's called A.L.I.C.E. … It's for emergencies. We have a program called Remind where messages go out right away, suicide prevention numbers are posted in every classroom, we have a wellness center now, and we used some of the Covid money that we got so that we could hire an LVN on campus all of the time as well as a fulltime school counselor, and we have a school resource officer who is a retired from the Angels Camp PD.”
Lark: “The three that I’m going to give, I think are all important. I’ll say one first, but that isn’t necessarily my top priority, the three of them are. But the first would be safety, would be our school’s safety. I believe that we’re doing a really good job of that, and we do have our school resource officer back, and I know that that helps the students feel far more comfortable than when we did not have him on campus or we had a female at one time. The second is that I think we have to make sure that we continue with the courses that will please and help all forms or all of our students, all diversities, and we have to keep up with our technology, and we are doing that. And the last thing is to keep our school fiscally solvent. We have never had a problem. We have had great admin and board working together, and we have a fantastic financial officer and we are solvent, we will stay that way.”
In what ways have you been of service to the community prior to becoming a candidate for the school district?
Anderson: “Well, I have three kids, so I try to help out with sporting events as much as possible. My family’s always been involved with fundraisers. A big one is the boosters for the fair animals. And I was a 4-H leader for the last two years for the beef and just try to help out in any sort of way. We've got a great community, we always come together and help raise money in any way I can, whether it be cooking at one of their events or help setting up or tearing down or just helping in any sort of way I can when I’m available.”
Bunge: “Well, I feel that my service to the school district, being on the school board is of great service. I consider it a community service. I’ve also done things like foster dogs for the Humane Society and F.O.A.C. and volunteer for the Murphys Community Club, Feeney Park. … My husband and I are working at the Grape Stomp this weekend. … I’ve been up here a long time. I was a Girl Scout leader, I worked at the elementary schools, I ran the Halloween carnivals. … So we’ve done a lot of things through the years. I think, I believe, that being on the school board has been my biggest community service. I don’t just go to school board meetings, I am active in [the]discipline committee, site council, curriculum, I go to sporting events, I try to get to plays and the concerts, I help out here when I can and be of service. When I first moved up to this community, I’d come from a bigger city. I went to the market, and everybody talks to you, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m never going to get out of here.’ Now I love it. I love this community and as somebody said earlier, I wish we could stay a little more rural, and I love the fact that our kids here are connected to the staff, and so that’s my community service—being here.
Lark: “Well, I agree with Gail. I feel that being on the board, I feel that that is a good community service. I have also volunteered for academic decathlon, which our students participate in every year, and I’ve been a speech judge for several years with that, and right now I am Prevention Officer at Ebbetts Pass Fire District, and so I believe that’s also a community service.”
Valente: “Like I said, you know, with a personality like myself where you have a problem saying ‘no,’ when you’re asked to help out, you help out. AMAU sports, they needed a wrestling director, I’m the wrestling director. I’m the football commissioner. I’ve coached my son in Little League for I don’t know how many years—he’s old. As many years as he could play. You know, I’m a local cattleman, so I’ve been on the Calaveras County Cattlemen's Association for a long time because I find it to be important to what’s good for the community, what’s good for what I’m a part of. Resource Conservation District—I thought it was very important that when it was voted in that it be formed correctly, with local conservative minds on the board. It is, since, still in that direction, and I’ve stepped away from it, let other people have advantage to have their input. Oak Hardwood Advisory—you know, you help the county have an oak tree policy for development that’s their own, and it’s not just blanketed by the state, so you have your own voices in the county on what you think is important or not. In the development fashion of saving your oaks. The Fish and Game Commission—you know, I’m an avid outdoorsman, so I think being a part of that was important for how game is managed and how the community sees the outdoorsmen in this neighborhood—in this community—up and down Highway 4 because that is a big draw for certain times of the year. So, I’ve helped put on parades, I’ve helped put on barbeques. ...”
