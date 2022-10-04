School board candidates for the 2022 November elections for the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) and Bret Harte Union High School Districts (BHUHSD) gathered on Oct 27 at a Candidates Night event sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Association, Calaveras County Association of Realtors, and Destination Angels Camp.

Candidates answered questions posed by moderators Laurie Giannini, Destination Angels Camp Board of Directors member and CEO of Calaveras County Fair, and Tim Oskey, Destination Angels Camp board chair.

0
0
0
0
0

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.