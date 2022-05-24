Editor
I am saddened by the rancor that has been the signature of politics in our country in recent years. Conspiracy theories, collusion, name-calling, and lack of respect has even filtered down to our County of Calaveras. So, it is extremely important to choose a candidate that reflects our values of integrity, candidness, and respectfulness. A candidate that is not prejudicial and will not succumb to conflicts of interest.
Calaveras County has current significant problems that are affecting the quality of life that I have enjoyed for the past 24 years. The fear of fire wiping out our community is ever-present. The lack of housing for our diminished workforce has affected the quality of our restaurants, stores, and service organizations. Calaveras County does not have the revenue that other California counties have, therefore our tax dollars must be spent wisely.
So, who will best represent our district to face these challenges?
I have spent time listening to and observing both candidates. I have read their websites and followed their social media posts. I have talked to friends and neighbors about their views on both candidates. In my opinion, I believe Martin Huberty is the person who can work most cooperatively and effectively with the other four supervisors while achieving what is best for our community. I believe Martin’s education in diplomacy, together with his lifetime experiences (locally, nationally and internationally) will bring a fresh, new perspective to our county’s government. He will take on the challenges we face with the hardworking approach that he is known for.
I encourage District 3 residents to visit Martin’s website: www.huberty4calaveras.com .
If you have any questions after reading his website, call him at (209) 481-5824.
He is very approachable and a good listener.
Marsha Hampton
Arnold