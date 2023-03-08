After Measure A was voted down by just 266 votes during last year’s midterm elections, proponents have been hard at work to try and resurrect the measure.
Measure A was one of, if not the most, talked about measures on the ballot for Calaveras County in the months leading up to election day. For those who don’t remember, Measure A would have seen a 1% sales tax increase for the county which would have gone to a fund for volunteer firefighters to become full-time staff throughout the 10 local agencies.
Proponents argued that the measure was vital for maintaining adequate fire protection for a county so prone to wildfires. Opponents argued that the county would be able to save funds by consolidating some, if not all, the fire units into one central organization, therefore freeing up funds to hire full-time staff.
After the measure failed to pass in an extremely close vote, fire chiefs around the county began looking for ways to move forward without the extra funding and brace for the possibility of losing staff.
Proponents also began looking into a way to reintroduce Measure A to voters. On Feb. 14, five community leaders filed notice that they intended to circulate a ballot initiative petition for Measure A, according to a press release by Chairman of the Calaveras Local Fire Protection Committee Dana Nichols.
“The initiative seeks voter approval for a 1% sales tax to fund the county’s 10 local fire agencies. If proponents secure the required 2,124 valid signatures, the measure would be on the ballot for the March 2024 Primary Election,” the release states.
Nichols said that the committee has since expanded its membership, with a goal to better educate voters by running a stronger campaign and addressing misinformation.
“After the loss in November, we learned that many voted against it because they either believed it was a property tax, or even that they don’t need local fire protection because we have Cal Fire,” said Nichols.
Another proponent is Sherri Reusche, the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce president, a Calaveras Unified School District board member and a business owner, who has said that her main reason behind supporting the initiative is to have local fire agencies open 24 hours a day with permanent staff.
West Point business owner and member of the West Point Fire Protection District board John Hesketh, Arnold community volunteer and member of the Calaveras County Water District board Bertha Underhill, and Mountain Ranch educator and community volunteer Shannon Sharp are also proponents of the initiative.