Calaveras County is gearing up for election day on Tuesday, June 7. The elections office reports that 8,822 mail-in ballots have been received as of Tuesday morning.
In California’s 2018 direct primary election, 15,994 of 28,994 registered voters turned out. For this year’s direct primary, the Calaveras County Elections Office told the Enterprise that there are 31,984 registered voters.
Calaveras County District 3 residents are eager to see who will be succeeding longtime supervisor Merita Calaway. Supervisor candidates Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetterties were neck-and-neck in the Enterprise’s poll, with 145 readers voting for Muetterties, 201 for Huberty, and 12 undecided.
Another close race is for the Calaveras County Treasurer/Tax Collector. An Enterprise poll had candidates Lehua Mossa and Jennifer Barr at almost 50/50.
Calaveras County now sits in the new Congressional District 5, formed in 2020 with many congressional candidates racing to unseat Republican Tom McClintock. While the Enterprise was able to sit down for an interview with candidates Nathan Magsig, Mike Barkley, and Steve Wozniak, the race includes two other candidates as well, Republicans David Main and Kelsten Obert.
In the 2018 General Election, Calaveras County had 15,106 citizens vote in the congressional race, with McClintock winning by 8,031 votes.
This is the first election since the unsuccessful 2021 recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom. The election received a total of 17,219 votes, 7,000 against the recall, and 10,219 for the recall; 16,734 voted by mail while only 485 voted in person.
Tentative results for the 2022 Statewide Direct Primary Election will be released on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. and will update the results as they come. The Calaveras County Elections Office will be processing mail-in ballots through Friday, June 10, and certifying results by July 7.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.