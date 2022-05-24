Editor
We all like to shop local to support our fellow community members. The interesting thing is that as much as we try and shop local, sometimes we are fooled. Take honey for example, when honey is labeled local honey and then you realize the honey is from some other community.
The problem is this honey, if you’re using it for an allergy remedy, is not going to help you because that honey is not from your community, therefore the pollen that is in it is most likely not going to help you. The same goes for when you want to buy American-made products but once you get it home you realize it was actually made in China, but it was distributed in America.
When it comes to voting for a supervisor the same policy stands. I want to shop local. I want to pick somebody who is a real local. Someone who is invested in our community and has volunteered in our community. Someone who knows the needs of our community. When you vote for somebody who looks or appears to be local by the way they present themselves, like the “local” honey and “distributed” in America labels, you will get something that’s far from local. You will get somebody who doesn’t really understand the heartbeat of our community, someone who doesn’t really understand how we roll.
We are an amazing community, we love our community. We support one another, we love one another and we pray together. We want and need a supervisor who will look out for us, who will stand up for us, someone who will fight for the things that are necessary in our community.
I ask you this, do you want to shop local? If so, then vote for Lisa Muetterties!
Lisa knows our community, she loves our community. She’s raised her children in our community, and her parents are in our community. Lisa has served on many committees and boards. She has fought for us in the past and will continue to fight for us in the future.
Vote for Lisa Muetterties Supervisor District 3.
Sissy Hedrick
Murphys